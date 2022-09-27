MacBook Pro, Mac Studio, iMac, and more delayed as far back as August – 9to5Mac

May 23

Earlier this month, we reported on new MacBook Pro orders and even existing ones from February being delayed into July. Now as supply issues continue, we’re seeing the MacBook Pro delayed to August alongside other products like iMac, Mac Studio, and Studio Display.



In early May, 9to5Mac received several emails from readers who ordered custom configurations of the 16-inch MacBook Pro in February. Their orders had been delayed previously but they got another update from Apple stating their machines wouldn’t ship until late June or early July.

We started seeing more reports of the same and even the stock 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models were pushed into mid-July.

It’s now a few weeks later and the supply issues are continuing. The stock 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks are shipping as late as July 28. And direct from Apple, if you upgrade any component, like the M1 Pro/Max chip, RAM, or storage, the shipping time slips to as late as August 8.

Interestingly, availability is the worst directly from Apple. Various retailers like Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and Best Buy have stock of a variety of MacBook Pro configurations available now.

Along with the new MacBook Pro, Mac Studio and the Studio Display are also shipping as late as August from Apple. Standard models of the iMac are available immediately but if you upgrade RAM or storage, the desktop is also pushed out to August.

There’s no delay for the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro and the M1 MacBook Air is available within a week or so from Apple for stock models. However, again if you upgrade RAM or storage, that pushes back delivery by up to a month.

Like the MacBook Pro, these other Macs seeing contraints are available directly from Amazon and others at the time of writing.

We previously suggested that miniLED panel supply could be one of the problems for the MacBook Pro shipping delays. However, with a wider range of Apple products like the iMac, Mac Studio, and more seeing long wait times when upgrading the M1 chip, RAM, or storage, it looks like broader supply chain constraints contributing to the issues.

As we saw earlier this month, with many of the constrained models at Apple remaining available elsewhere, Apple appears to be giving some level of priority to keeping third-party retailers stocked.

Apple CEO Tim Cook previously said supply chain issues are easing but the company still expects $4-8 billion worth of losses from the problems this quarter.

And a reminder for IT admins and businesses trying to plan for new purchases. My colleague Bradley Chambers previously highlighted you can add Macs purchased from third parties into Apple Business Manager.

On the positive side, at least it’s now possible to add Macs bought from Best Buy, Amazon, B&H, etc into Apple Business Manager – not ideal, but least it’s an option.

— Bradley Chambers (@bradleychambers) May 5, 2022

