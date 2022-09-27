Apple iPhone 14 launch date LEAKED; will there be a delay? Find out now – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Apple follows an old tradition to launch its flagship iPhone series every year in the month of September. However, this year, several reports and leaks surrounding the iPhone 14 series have hinted toward delays. Earlier, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared that there are some concerns regarding the supply chain of iPhone 14 panels, especially for the ‘Pro’ models. Recently, the growing tensions between China and Taiwan made some analysts say the iPhone 14 launch date would be postponed. But the latest leak suggests that Apple will stick to its old ritual and launch the next iPhone flagship in September and it may happen a week earlier than last year! That should come as a big relief for Apple fans who wait for this event with a lot of excitement

Surprisingly, despite having problems with the display panel supply by Apple’s chipmaker TSMC and Taiwanese assembler Pegatron, Apple is planning to launch the iPhone 14 series on September 6, 2022. This comes from 9to5Google’s Max Weinbach who tweeted that Apple could announce the iPhone 14 series on September 6th while the sales are expected to kick off on September 16th without any delay.

In contrast, Apple launched the iPhone 13 series last year on September 14, the second Tuesday of September and sales started on September 24, 2021. Notably, there was a gap of ten days between the launch event and the sale date last year, and the same schedule is expected to be followed this year. However, it is yet to be announced officially.

This iPhone flagship series is expected to bring four new Apple smartphones – a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, its larger display version the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max (or Plus!), a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and the most specced variant a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. Yes, the mini iPhone won’t hit the markets this year. Moreover, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are tipped to get the iPhone 13 Pro’s chipset A15 Bionic while the upper-end models – iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to get a whole new A16 Bionic chipset. Also, these Pro models are tipped to get the first 48MP camera on any iPhone along with a new i-shaped punch hole display.

