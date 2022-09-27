Upbit to use LUNC fees to set up crypto monitoring center – Forkast News

The latest industry news

Upbit, South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is using fees it collected from Luna Classic (LUNC) transactions to establish a crypto monitoring center in a gesture to help compensate for the losses from the Terra-LUNA debacle, according to local media reports.

