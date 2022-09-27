NASA shelters moon launch as Hurricane Ian approaches, Russian school shooting toll rises, and Blonde movie dropping on Netflix — as it happened – ABC News

NASA shelters moon launch as Hurricane Ian approaches, Russian school shooting toll rises, and Blonde movie dropping on Netflix — as it happened

This is The Loop, your quick catch-up for this morning's news as it happens.

By Peta Fuller

We've had impact on NASA's mission to crash into an asteroid — and it was all on target (you can keep reading about that over here.)

And you can keep up-to-date on other news the ABC's website, by watching News Channel or listening to local radio here, and by subscribing to our mobile alerts.

We'll be back tomorrow morning to cover the latest updates.

By Peta Fuller

Britain's Labour party rose to its largest poll lead in over two decades over the Conservative party, according to The Times YouGov poll.

Last week, Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng unleashed historic tax cuts, ditched the cap on bankers' bonuses, and announced huge increases in borrowing in a fiscal statement which sent markets into a tailspin.

The opposition party is 17 points ahead of the Conservatives, a level of support not seen since 2001 when Labour's Tony Blair was prime minister.

By Peta Fuller

Yes, it sounds like a Hollywood script — NASA's about to crash into an asteroid in around about 30 minutes.

What are they trying to do?

The DART spacecraft is on a one-way mission to try to send an asteroid off-course through kinetic impact.

They're trying to nudge a "moonlet" off course enough that in theory, it would miss an Earth impact.

Want more? We're live blogging it over here.

By Peta Fuller

It's known as the cypher — and it's what appears on things like red mail pillar boxes and government buildings.

It'll look like this

The cypher, selected by the new monarch from a series of designs prepared by the College of Arms, consists of the initials 'C' and 'R' — representing Charles's name and "Rex", the Latin for king — alongside a depiction of the crown.

A version used in Scotland will feature the Scottish Crown.

By Peta Fuller

On AM, Ms Bayer Rosmarin was also asked about the need to increase penalties.

Yesterday, Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said a breach of a similar size would result in hundreds of millions of dollars of fines outside Australia:

Ms Bayer Rosmarin said: I'm not sure what penalties can benefit anybody. But I can say that Optus is doing absolutely everything possible to be transparent, to be on the front foot."

But the CEO did say they would take "full accountability" if any evidence of error comes out.

By Peta Fuller

The ABC's Peter Ryan spoke with Optus boss Kelly Bayer Rosmarin this morning, asking her about a reported ransom demand.

While Ms Bayer Rosmarin said they couldn't say much as it's being investigated she confirmed:

"We have seen that there is a post like that on the dark web and the Australian Federal Police is all over that," she said.

She confirmed their data was encrypted and there were "multiple levels" of protection.

And an online account that claims it has the data says 10,000 users will have their data leaked a day until Optus pays, and has allegedly done just that today, with 10,000 records released.

Here's the CEO a few days ago:

By Peta Fuller

A man climbed five stories of a fire escape to infiltrate a Chicago police facility while officers were undergoing a SWAT training exercise.

Police Superintendent David Brown said he allegedly grabbed at least two guns before he was shot and wounded by police.

Superintendent Brown said the suspect was seen on video leaving the site earlier and then returning to infiltrate it through the door, which had been propped open for ventilation.

By Peta Fuller

Wall Street has just closed and the news isn't good — the US market is sliding deeper into a "bear market" (that means prices are falling).

And after two weeks of mostly steady losses on the US stock market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average *confirmed* it has been in a bear market since early January.

With the US reserve signalling last Wednesday that high interest rates could last through 2023, markets have relinquished the last of their earlier gains.

Here's what Jake Dollarhide, Chief Executive Officer of Longbow Asset Management, told Reuters:

"Investors are just throwing in the towel. It's the uncertainty about the high-water mark for the Fed funds rate. Is it 4.6%, is it 5%? Is it sometime in 2023?"

By Peta Fuller

Vladimir Putin has granted citizenship to former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden — nine years after he leaked government files.

Mr Snowden fled the US and was given asylum in Russia after he exposed the scale of secret surveillance operations by the National Security Agency.

Mr Snowden has kept a low profile in Russia and occasionally criticized Russian government policies on social media — but he said in 2019 that he was willing to return to the US if he’s guaranteed a fair trial.

He hasn't commented on being granted Russian citizenship.

By Peta Fuller

The death toll in a Russian school shooting has climbed — 17 people were killed and 24 others injured, before the gunman shot himself dead.

Officials say of those killed in Izhevsk, central Russia, 11 were children.

And Cubans have approved gay marriage and adoption overwhelmingly in a referendum backed by the government that also boosted rights for women.

More than 3.9 million voters voted to ratify the the plan, or around two-thirds of those polled.

By Peta Fuller

By Peta Fuller

Hurricane Ian is about to pass Cuba within hours, before targeting Florida — and it's not just people bunkering down.

NASA has taken its Atemis-I moon rocket off the launchpad and back into a workshop — despite not being in the forecast path, they're erring on the side of caution.

It's also going to push the launch back again, to November.

And here's the path of the storm:

By Peta Fuller

From a massive hurricane heading toward Cuba and the US to the latest comments from the Optus CEO, here's what you need to know this morning.

We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Australians and Traditional Custodians of the lands where we live, learn, and work.

This service may include material from Agence France-Presse (AFP), APTN, Reuters, AAP, CNN and the BBC World Service which is copyright and cannot be reproduced.

AEST = Australian Eastern Standard Time which is 10 hours ahead of GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)

source