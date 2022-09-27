Verify Shytoshi Kusama as Lead SHIB Dev: SHIB Army Requests Twitter – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a recent post on Twitter, a user with the nickname @bezogebrothers asked the Twitter Verified team to give a blue tick to the account of Shytoshi Kusama — the pseudonymous lead developer of the Shiba Inu coin.

@bezogebrothers stressed that Shytoshi Kusama has almost 850,000 subscribers, which is enough to have their account verified, as well as an impeccable record.

Verification is necessary to ensure the safety of SHIB investors. The screen of the account page is attached, where Kusama warns that he has scammer copycats who have fewer than 800,000 followers.

Hi @verified can you please approve @ShytoshiKusama Nearly 850,000 followers with an impeccable record. It is important for the safety of crypto investors. #SHIBARMY #SHIB #BONE #LEASH pic.twitter.com/2F6RymWdI1

In the comment thread, some users mentioned a petition that requests verification for Shytoshi Kusama. By now, this petition on Change.org has received 990 signatures. Alas, this petition was launched at least a year ago.

Previously, U.Today reported that the pseudonymous founder of SHIB, Ryoshi, chose to follow the example of the mysterious Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, and went off the radar.

Ryoshi removed all of his social media tweets and blog posts, saying “I am not important, and one day I will be gone without notice. Take the SHIBA and journey upwards frens,” in his last blog post. Ryoshi launched SHIB in December 2020 and then decided to give away half of the supply to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

SHIB became a top-gaining coin last year, when it managed to soar to an all-time high of $0.000088 in October 2021. Since then, however, the meme coin has seen a significant decline and is now trading at $0.00001243. This is 85.97% below the historic peak of last October.

