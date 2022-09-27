IRS get my tax refund: Claiming stimulus check on 2021 return – WLS-TV

WATCH LIVE

Trudy Howard of Howard Tax Prep LLC offers tips on getting your refund.

CHICAGO (WLS) — Tax season has officially begun and a lot of people still have questions about stimulus payments from the government.

Trudy Howard of Howard Tax Prep LLC joined ABC7 to talk about tips for tax season.

Here's what you need to know about tax season

Howard discussed what people should do if they are still looking for their third stimulus check.

Howard also talked about how people can get their tax refunds quicker.

For more information, visit the IRS website.

