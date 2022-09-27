Amazon Prime Day 2018: Nintendo Switch bundle deal – Polygon

Filed under:

Comes with a necessary storage upgrade and $20 eShop gift card

Amazon Prime Day is hosting thousands of deals over 36 hours, but for those who have been patiently waiting for any price drop on Nintendo’s latest console, we know you’re looking for one thing only — a Nintendo Switch deal. Prime members can pick up Nintendo’s hybrid handheld/console system with a free 64GB microSD and $20 Nintendo eShop gift card for the Switch’s MSRP of $299.99.

We spend a lot of time looking for video game sales and the only time we’ve seen an actual Switch discount is when eBay runs a site-wide discount code. The Switch rarely dips below that $299.99 price tag. Both Best Buy and Dell tried to get the jump on Amazon Prime Day this weekend with bundles of its own. Best Buy’s deal was, frankly, better than this one, but it’s no longer available.

The Nintendo Switch is only a little over a year old and might be the perfect gaming console, which is probably why discounts on it are so rare. We’ve seen better bundles on and eBay’s coupons are generally the cheapest you can get any gaming console. But you’re probably going to need storage anyway (the Switch only comes with 32GB of memory) so this bundle will save you about $40.

