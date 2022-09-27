New iPhone's Initial China Sales Lag Predecessor, Jefferies Says – Bloomberg

The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco.
Once one of China’s most successful developers, Evergrande has been labeled a defaulter and is more than $300 billion in debt. Now it’s racing to restructure as bondholders warn of possible enforcement action.
How Singapore and Hong Kong Stack Up as Financial Centers
Japan’s Businesses Brace for Long-Awaited Return of Tourists
Breakfast Inflation May Worsen as Orange Belt Braces for Ian
Hurricane Ian Poses Threat Florida Has Feared: Direct Hit on Tampa Bay
Former Wynn Resorts CEO May Face Trial in Foreign Lobbying Case
Musk Hasn’t Handed Over His Texts With Morgan Stanley’s CEO, Twitter Says
Ransom Demand Probed After Data Hack, Australia’s Optus Says
Geely’s EV Truck Brand Farizon Seeks $300 Million Funding Round, Sources Say
Gas Pipeline Dealt a Blow as Manchin Withdraws Energy-Permitting Bill
Manchin Pulls Energy-Permitting Plan From Government Funding Bill
Tycoons Behind China Surveillance Giant Get Richer on EV Listing
Steve Schwarzman Buys £80 Million English Country Estate
US World Cup Worries Grow, 0-0 Draw Vs Saudis in Last Tuneup
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Shifts From Devi to ‘My Little Pony’
Nord Stream Is the Latest Victim of Putin’s Pettiness
The Secret Sauce for Private Equity Is Running Dry
Risk Parity Funds Have Failed to Work as Advertised
As Home Prices Surge, Americans Are Moving to Cheaper Places
Google’s Low-Tech Plan to Solve the Opioid Crisis
TikTok Steers Its Charm Offensive Around Loudest Critics in DC
Asian-American Women in Finance Face Career Hurdles, Study Shows
Does NYC Shelter Law Apply to New Migrants? Mayor Adams Suggests Maybe Not
Why Hurricane Ian Got So Much Stronger, So Quickly
Storm Surge Danger From Hurricanes Is Elevated by Higher Seas
How a Tech Park in Metro Atlanta Grew Into Its Own City
Pop-Up Libraries Are Helping Melbourne Move on From Lockdowns
Why This Newly Constructed Apartment Building Looks ‘Historic’
Bitcoin Turns Lower as US Stock Selloff Extends Into Sixth Day
FTX US President Brett Harrison Steps Down From Crypto Exchange
Celsius CEO Resigns as Bankrupt Crypto Firm Works to Survive
New iPhone's Initial China Sales Lag Predecessor, Jefferies Says – Bloomberg
