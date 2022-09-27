Rivian future product: New entries on track – Automotive News

Rivian Automotive, which has only been making vehicles since last year, already has three models on the road — the electric R1T pickup that beat bigger automakers to the new segment, the electric R1S SUV launched in the summer after delays and the Electric Delivery Van, or EDV, being built for Amazon in three sizes.

The electric vehicle startup has plans for several more on an upcoming R2 platform for smaller and more inexpensive vehicles that will likely include a pickup, possibly named the R2T, along with SUVs. Rivian says it’s on track to launch its R2 vehicles out of a future Georgia factory by 2025.

Rivian, which hasn’t detailed plans for its future models, has undergone significant growing pains this year — falling behind on production targets, cutting staff and reorienting its business to focus limited resources on increasing output and moving quickly on the second plant.

Analysts say this will keep the company occupied for a while, but there are some obvious moves Rivian could take, including producing a competitor to the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco, on its R1 platform.

On the commercial van side of the business, Rivian has said it will make three sizes of its EDV for Amazon to accommodate 500, 700 and 900 cubic feet of cargo space. It could eventually make vans with a different design for other clients.

R1T: Rivian’s highly regarded R1T was the first entry in the new electric pickup segment. But unlike the Ford F-150 Lightning, the R1T is a midsize lifestyle pickup — more for outdoor adventure than construction duty.

The R1T is already being updated with new interior colors, materials and software functions that weren’t ready at launch. Rivian is also developing its own electric motors and will offer a less expensive lithium-iron battery. The company is delivering the four-motor configuration with a large battery pack but will have less expensive two-motor versions with both smaller and larger packs by 2024.

The EV maker first has to work through its preorder backlog of nearly 100,000 R1T and R1S vehicles, in addition to producing the EDV for Amazon, which has a separate order for 100,000 vans.

Among all three, Rivian expects to make only about 25,000 vehicles this year, but that should improve. The company hopes to eventually reach its 150,000-vehicle annual capacity at its plant in Normal, Ill.

AutoPacific expects an R1T freshening in 2024 for the 2025 model year. But as with Tesla, some of those updates may be spread out across multiple years as the startup works out its vehicle ramp. A next generation could come by the end of the decade.

R1S: Rivian only started deliveries of the R1S SUV, which shares its mechanicals with the R1T, to the public in the summer. Before that, a small number of the three-row SUVs went to employees, including CEO RJ Scaringe.

Like the R1T, current models of the seven- seater are for the four-motor version with the large battery pack. Dual-motor configurations and other pack sizes are expected for deliveries in 2024.

AutoPacific expects a new variant of the SUV, possibly named the R1X, in 2024 for the 2025 model year to take on future EV competitors from legacy brands.

“As demand for rugged 4x4s arises and Ford and Jeep intend to electrify their iconic Bronco and Wrangler, Rivian could benefit from having more of a direct competitor,” said Robby DeGraff, industry analyst for AutoPacific. “Comparing dimensions, a possible R1X arriving for the 2025 model year would likely go to battle against a future four-door Wrangler Rubicon EV, Bronco Raptor EV or even a Land Rover Defender EV.”

EDV: In the summer, Rivian and Amazon launched the middle size of the Electric Delivery Van, the EDV 700. The EDV 500 should come in the second half, after starting validation builds in the second quarter, while the EDV 900 could come in 2023.

R2T/R2S/R2X/R2R: The first vehicles out of Rivian’s Georgia plant are designed to be smaller and more affordable, the company says. The automaker will likely use in-house motors and offer lithium iron batteries to bring down their cost compared with the pricey R1T and R1S. Rivian says the plant will launch its first vehicles in 2025. Those could include a smaller pickup using the R2T name and a smaller R2S SUV.

“I think we’ll definitely see more Rivian products on their expected R2 platform, including a smaller R2S and R2T,” DeGraff said.

The new platform also could be used to make a smaller Rivian R2X that takes aim at two-door versions of the Wrangler and Bronco, once battery-electric variants of those competitors are offered.

If Rivian decides to make more carlike vehicles, one possibility is an off-road-focused hatchback with the look of a rally car. AutoForecast Solutions says the sporting vehicle could take the R2R name. But it’s difficult to divine Rivian’s plans, given the automaker has yet to build that second factory to make the R2 platform.

