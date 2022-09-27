Home Latest News Searching For Alien Life : TED Radio Hour – NPR

Searching For Alien Life : TED Radio Hour – NPR

By
Julia Martin
-

Are we alone in the universe? Are we one of a crowd? This hour, we travel the cosmos with TED science curator David Biello, exploring where we are in the search for alien life.
This episode was produced by Matthew Cloutier and James Delahoussaye. It was edited by Katie Simon.
Our production staff at NPR also includes Sanaz Meshkinpour, Rachel Faulkner, Katie Monteleone, Fiona Geiran, Rommel Wood, and Katherine Sypher. Our audio engineer is Stuart Rushfield.
Sponsor Message
Become an NPR sponsor

source

Previous articleRipple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Reveals Crypto Portfolio, Calls Out SEC’s Latest Stance on Ethereum – The Daily Hodl
Julia Martin
She has been writing columns on consumer gadgets for over 2 years now. Her areas of interest include smartphones, tablets, mobile operating systems and apps. She holds an M.C.S. degree from Texas A&M University.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR