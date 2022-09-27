Searching For Alien Life : TED Radio Hour – NPR

Are we alone in the universe? Are we one of a crowd? This hour, we travel the cosmos with TED science curator David Biello, exploring where we are in the search for alien life.
This episode was produced by Matthew Cloutier and James Delahoussaye. It was edited by Katie Simon.
Our production staff at NPR also includes Sanaz Meshkinpour, Rachel Faulkner, Katie Monteleone, Fiona Geiran, Rommel Wood, and Katherine Sypher. Our audio engineer is Stuart Rushfield.
