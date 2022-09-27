Best streaming services 2022: From Disney+ to Sling TV to Paramount+ – Mashable

For anyone out there who might be thinking that their cable provider isn’t that bad, let’s play a little game to put things into perspective. Would you rather date someone who’s clingy, makes you spend a ton of money on them, and bosses you around? Or someone who’s super chill, lets you do your own thing, and always makes sure you’re happy?

We’re guessing you’d probably opt for the latter. (We know we sure would.)

Well, get this: The first relationship is the one you’re stuck in with your cable company right. this. moment. And the second relationship? That’s a cool collection of carefully curated streaming services, babe.

If you haven’t yet picked up what we’re putting down, we’re talking about cord-cutting — a favorite term of the past few years that basically means breaking up with your cable company and only paying for the content you want without messing around with a cable box or satellite. After all, life is just too short to be tied down to an overpriced contract that doesn’t even include all the content you actually want to watch.

If our dating analogy didn’t convince you that it’s time to break up with your cable provider, allow us to go a little more in-depth about why we can definitively say that moving to literally any streaming service from cable is one of the best things you can do for yourself (Unless, of course, you have really bad internet service in your area, which may be the one and only case to be made for sticking with cable.)

The first thing that would probably deter you from cutting the cord right now is live events. You might think that you’ll be missing out on a lot, like award shows, news events (like debates), sports, and more. But today, that’s just not true at all. In fact, pretty much all of the big live events can be streamed and you can root on your favorite teams from anywhere — you just need to know where to look. (Or, rather, let us tell you where to look in our roundup below.)

Another area of contention is that of choice. While many cable packages offer the mere illusion of choice with their advertised 100-plus channels and whatnot, you’ll find that these choices aren’t really ones you’d ever want to make. With cable, movie and TV choices are random, and you basically have to schedule your TV consumption time around when they’re being shown, lest you catch just the very end of that movie you’ve been meaning to check out. And that’s assuming you can even find something you’re in the mood to watch after scanning the vast list of “meh” content.

And when it comes to network television, the bar is pretty much in Hell at this point anyway; all the good stuff is on streaming services. In fact, in some cases, like that of CBS’ Evil, the literally hellish content (in the best way) was apparently too good for network TV. And so, starting with its second season, the show was turned into a streaming-only exclusive to drum up subscribers for the then-freshly-rebranded Paramount+ streaming service.

Plus, you can’t really binge-watch stuff on cable like you can on streaming platforms, where an entire season is often released in one fell swoop. However, some streaming services have begun to employ more traditional weekly episode drops, just in case you find yourself missing those watercooler conversations about what happened on your favorite program that week. It should also not be overlooked that streaming services — even the ones that aren’t ad-free — subject us to fewer commercials. Because, yes, our time is valuable, thankyouverymuch.

Finally — perhaps the most important aspect of all — the price. The bottom line is that the price-to-value ratio for sticking with cable is abysmal. It’s way more expensive than any given streaming service, and can potentially reach into $100-plus-per-month territory faster than you can find something to watch.

Here’s some food for thought: You can subscribe to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and Hulu at the same time and still pay less per month than most cable companies will charge you. Cable companies also tend to sneak in hidden fees that aren’t included in the initial advertised price, including broadcast fees, DVR fees, and remote fees. (Yes, you have to pay monthly to use the remote. Insane.) You’ll almost always pay more than the advertised price, and in many cases, that price increases after your first contract expires. Apparently, cable appreciates in value over time — who knew!

We’re sure you already have Netflix for binge-watching movies and some TV shows, and it’s an amazing service for that purpose, but that’s obviously not a complete replacement for cable and live television. The reality is that you might have to get more than one service to cover all of your needs. Then again, having every single streaming service isn’t doable for everyone. After cutting the cord, there’s no sense in loading yourself up with streaming subscriptions that total up to more than your cable bill ever was. So, you’ll want to be very deliberate about which ones you end up subscribing to.

The streaming service market has grown exponentially over the past few years with almost too many plans and channel options to pick from, and you’re probably panicking and wondering which streaming service is right for you. As per usual, the answer to that is entirely dependent on what you’re looking for in your streaming service, what your TV-watching habits are, and your content preferences.

Here’s what you’ll want to take into account when browsing the vast buffet of streaming services you can choose from today:

Your watching habits and tastes: It’s a simple question. What do you like to watch, and how often? If you’re into prestige television and film and nothing else, you’ll want to look to services like Netflix and HBO Max. More into sports and live events? Check out live TV streaming services like Sling or YouTube TV to stay in the loop. Our best advice is to incorporate a mix of the two so you get the best of both worlds, but that might not be sustainable for everyone.

Your budget: How much are you able and willing to spend on entertainment? Once you arrive at your number, it’s actually pretty easy to figure out which service (or services) you’ll want to pick up. Fortunately, streaming services are way more upfront about pricing than cable companies have ever been, so you won’t have to deal with hidden fees or anything like that.

Device compatibility: Not every streaming service works on every device or smart TV immediately after its launch. For example, when HBO Max first dropped, there was a period where the streaming app wasn’t available for Fire TV and Roku streaming devices (and the workarounds ranged from frustrating to downright impossible). Eventually, it all got sorted out, but you’ll still want to heed the warning and make sure any streaming app you might want (especially the smaller, niche ones) is compatible with your streaming device before you pony up the cash.

Screen and profile limits: How many people are going to be using your streaming service or services? Just yourself? A whole family? Some platforms have a limit on how many screens or profiles can be connected to one account at the same time, so check that before you go giving everyone your login info.

Cloud DVR options: Not all live TV streaming platforms have cloud DVR, but it’s worth checking because having the ability to record and store live events and programming to watch later is a total game-changer in the cord-cutting landscape.

We’ve dropped the phrase on you a couple times now, but we want to make sure that you’re clued in to what it is exactly because it’s actually quite different from the most popular streaming sites that first come to mind.

While a streaming service like Netflix or HBO Max allows you access to lots of great on-demand content, none of it is airing live. Like, you can’t just flick open one of these streaming apps and start watching TV like you can with your traditional cable setup. (And you certainly can’t watch any live sports.) Instead, you have to consciously pick something to watch, find it in a list, and then hit “play.”

Live TV streaming services, on the other hand, work a lot more like traditional cable — namely YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and a few others. The available channel lineup will vary a little from one to the next, but they all allow you to watch live content at the very same moment as anyone else watching live TV.

For example, let’s say your neighbor with a regular ol’ cable setup wants to watch the latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy as it airs. They’d turn on the TV when the show is ready to start, turn the channel to ABC, and watch it in real-time, right? Well, you can do the exact same thing with a live TV streaming service — as long as it offers ABC, of course. (And most, if not all, will include your local channels.) The only difference is that you’ll open up your live TV streaming app of choice and select the channel from there, and instead of pointing your remote to an overpriced cable box, you’ll point it toward your sleek little streaming device instead.

Best of all, many live TV streaming services include cloud DVR storage as well. So even though you have the benefit of being able to watch TV live, you don’t always have to watch TV live. You can record favorites for later, whether that’s 20 minutes later so you can fast-forward through the live commercials, or a month later when you have a free afternoon for some binge-watching. The choice is yours.

So while services like Netflix are a great supplement to live TV, they can’t completely replace your cable setup, at least not in the same way. It all depends on how important certain content or TV channels are to you, and if you care about watching stuff live.

Because it can be hella overwhelming to pick from all the options out there, we’re breaking down the benefits of all the best TV streaming services right here. Whether you’re looking for live TV streaming or the latest trending original series exclusive to a big-name streaming service, this quick-reference guide should steer you toward the best ones to help you cut the cord with your cable company for good.

Disney+ is meant to be a one-stop shop for all things Disney, of course, but that goes far beyond just kids’ movies and princesses. Alongside all the vault classics and Pixar films, the platform also features content from other Disney properties, including National Geographic and all of the Marvel and Star Wars films. There is also an ever-expanding roster of original series that tend to start trending the second they drop, like The Mandalorian, WandaVision, and Loki, just to name a few.

Disney+ subscribers are treated to four concurrent streams at a time, and can download movies and series for offline viewing, too.

While the ad-free subscription has been a stellar deal since the streaming service made its debut, an inevitable price hike is on the horizon. The current $7.99 ad-free subscription will jump $3 to $10.99 per month starting December 8, 2022. A new ad-supported plan will be introduced the same day for $7.99 per month.

HBO Max includes an extensive catalog of must-see content, including legacy HBO programming and current TV shows — like The White Lotus, Mare of Easttown, and Succession — plus every DC superhero movie you could want, an array of Studio Ghibli films, and other hit blockbusters from yesterday and today. Not only does it house all of the content that you’d find with a traditional cable signup for this premium channel, but it also has a growing number of exclusive Max Originals you won’t find anyplace else. These series, documentaries, and movies include, but are certainly not limited to, the Gossip Girl reboot, The Flight Attendant, Friends: The Reunion, and Doom Patrol.

HBO Max is right up there with Netflix for exclusive content, so if you like to keep up with the series everyone will be talking about, you should definitely add it to your rotation. A subscription nets you three simultaneous streams, and the ad-free plan allows you to stream movies in 4K and download content to watch offline as well.

Hulu is the one-and-only home to buzzed-about originals like Nine Perfect Strangers and the award-winning The Handmaid’s Tale, and FX on Hulu exclusives including American Horror Stories and Mrs. America. Plus, they have all seasons of favorite series, such as Rick and Morty, and next-day streams of current hits like Grey’s Anatomy.

But, if all of that epicness doesn’t do it for you on its own, you can opt for the Hulu + Live TV package to also get access to 75+ live and on-demand channels — including local channels, CNN, ESPN, and more — where you can enjoy live sports, breaking news, and TV shows as they air. It’ll also allow you to record up to 50 hours of live TV to watch later (and fast-forward through commercials), but you can increase your DVR storage with an add-on if that’s not enough.

Whichever Hulu plan you choose, you’ll be able to watch on two screens simultaneously and have the option to sign up for premium channels like HBO Max and Showtime, too. Or, opt for the Disney bundle to maximize your entertainment value.

Only standard Hulu subscriptions (ad-supported and ad-free) get a generous one-month free trial, but you can still try Hulu + Live TV free for seven days to see if it’s a good fit for you.

An impending price hike is set to boost the monthly subscription fees starting in October 2022. The price for the ad-free plan will rise $2 to $14.99 per month, while the ad-supported option will jump from $6.99 to $7.99.

At this point, Netflix is synonymous with the word “streaming service.” After all, it’s the platform that made streaming services as popular as they are, and its ever-growing catalog of top acquisitions and their own originals is just as strong today as it’s ever been. Their exclusive movies and shows have gone on to score nominations (and wins!) at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Academy Awards.

You can catch hit scripted shows like Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, Ozark, Dead to Me, The Crown, Cobra Kai, Black Mirror, and You, plus endless true crime docuseries like Making a Murderer and Wild Wild Country. Netflix can even be credited with the meteoric rise of the incomparable Schitt’s Creek after the show was made available to a whole new audience on the platform.

Basically, if everyone’s talking about a binge-worthy series, it’s probably on Netflix. And depending on your plan, it can all be watched on up to four different devices at a time.

SlingTV has been a huge player in the cord cutting game as it boasts one of the more affordable monthly options out there for watching live sports, news, and loads of other entertainment that you used to only be able to access with a cable box and an expensive contract. But don’t be fooled — the low price range doesn’t mean the channel lineup sucks! Even a basic Sling TV plan offers your favorite channels, including HGTV, Comedy Central, ESPN, CNN, Disney, and BBCAmerica (and the ability to record up to 50 hours of live TV for no additional fee).

However, our favorite part about Sling is how you can tweak channel options. Aside from the main plans, Sling lets users pick and choose extra channels to add on for a nominal fee without having to upgrade to the next level. And, depending on your plan, you can stream on up to four devices at once.

There’s no free trial, per se, but you can try on Sling Free for as long as you want to access on-demand series and movies from many of the channels that are included with a paid subscription.

Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) is a clutch streaming service to have if you really like current hits such as The Good Doctor and Criminal Minds since you can catch them streaming the next day. You can also watch live sports like NFL on CBS and Champions League soccer, and have access to 24/7 news on CBSN. But, let’s be real, most people have been paying for this streamer specifically for its abundance of Star Trek movies and shows — both classic and new — like the Paramount exclusive series Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

That said, this service is no longer just about CBS, and gives subscribers access to shows from other ViacomCBS properties like Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, and Nickelodeon, and a wide selection of movies from Paramount, Miramax, and MGM. It boasts over 10,000 episodes of classic shows and binge-worthy Paramount Originals like Evil, The Good Fight, new seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone reboot.

Best of all, subscribers can watch all of this great content on up to three streaming devices at a time, and you can score a seven-day free trial to start.

If your movie nights consist of renting the most recent releases that probably won’t come to Netflix or Hulu for at least a few months, then you already know about Amazon Prime Video. But while you have to shell out a few bucks (at least) to rent the latest blockbusters, the price of a Prime Video subscription already includes plenty of movies at no extra cost. It’s also home to every episode of a growing number of beloved television series — like Downton Abbey and How I Met Your Mother — as well as their own binge-worthy Amazon Originals, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, and Fleabag.

It’s more than enough content to keep you satisfied, but you can also add premium channels like Showtime and AMC+ for an additional price. Plus, you can stream content on as many as three devices at a time, and you’ll get a 30-day free trial whether you choose to subscribe to just Prime Video or a full-fledged Amazon Prime membership with extra perks like fast, free shipping.

YouTube TV is arguably the best premium live-TV streaming service out there. They boast 85+ live channels — including your local broadcast networks and favorites like ESPN, AMC, and HGTV — plus the option to add on more as you see fit (for a fee, of course).

For the same price as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV nets you about ten more live channels (including AMC and MLB Network), though you don’t get all the exclusive and on-demand content that you’d get with Hulu. So that’s a choice for you to consider based on your viewing preferences.

That said, the service requires no annual contract, has zero hidden fees, can hold up to six accounts and three concurrent streams, and includes unlimited cloud DVR storage at no extra cost (unlike Hulu). So to us, YouTube TV is the closest thing to a good cable-like experience without the astronomical prices and ridiculous contracts. Plus, you can get it at a discounted rate for your first three months.

CuriosityStream — or as we’ve called it before, “the Netflix of non-fiction” — is a unique streaming service that helps viewers explore their universe through non-fiction documentaries that wouldn’t be found via more popular channels.

The streamer offers over 1,500 science, history, and technology documentaries for your brain-boosting edu-tainment, with topics including famous assassinations, nature, evolution, and a whole lot of space stuff. It’s like your own personal museum, but you don’t have to blow all your money on a bunch of different tickets. Or, you know, even leave your couch, for that matter.

If the usual ESPN isn’t doing it for you, fuboTV is your ticket to a constant drip-feed of live sports from around the world, even when you didn’t know there was a game on. You’ll get access to both popular and obscure sports channels that you don’t see often, including The Big Ten Network, beIN Sports, the Olympics channel, and Fox Sports. Looking for European soccer? Sure. NBA? Yup. Motorcycle racing? You got it. There’s no NHL channel, but the majority of hockey games are broadcast on NBC and NBCSN anyway, so you should still be covered there thanks to fuboTV delivering your local channels as well.

Overall, you’ll be treated to a three-digit channel lineup that goes beyond just sports — including MSNBC, HGTV, The Hallmark Channel, SYFY, and National Geographic — so everyone in the house can find something to watch. And that’s particularly great because fuboTV allows for three concurrent streams and up to 250 hours of cloud DVR storage to record your favorites. You can pay to upgrade both of those, however, and opt for premium add-ons like Showtime and EPIX as well.

Best of all, you can nab your first seven days free to try it out without any commitment.

Need we do more than point out that Philo provides 60+ channels and unlimited DVR storage for all subscribers? We’ve yet to find a streaming service that offers that much for such a low price.

The caveat is that the channel lineup isn’t news- or sports-oriented, so you’ll want to look elsewhere if those are non-negotiables. But if you don’t care about that content, the variety is pretty legit: AMC, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount, Discovery, Food Network, TLC, and loads more. Plus, you can stream content on as many as three devices at once, and you can choose to add EPIX or STARZ for additional fees. There’s a seven-day free trial that you can give a spin, but there’s no contract so you can cancel or restart your subscription at any time.

In a nutshell, Crunchyroll is like Netflix for anime — and it’s seriously awesome. With a premium account, you’ll get access to over 900 anime shows! You’ll find old favorites like One Piece and new releases straight from Japan, as well as a wide selection of manga and even a number of live-action J-dramas. If you’re an anime newbie, check out Mashable’s full rundown on Crunchyroll and our resident anime expert’s suggestions on the best shows to watch.

Depending on your plan, you can stream on up to six devices at once and download your favorite anime to watch on-the-go, even when there’s no WiFi. Best of all, you can give it a spin with a two-week free trial.

NBCUniversal’s streaming service became the exclusive home to everyone’s favorite workplace comedy, The Office, in 2021 — sorry, Netflix. That’s arguably Peacock’s biggest selling point, but on the off-chance that “Dinner Party” and “Fun Run” ever get old, your membership also includes tons of other NBC series (see: 30 Rock, Law & Order, and Dick Wolf’s full “One Chicago” lineup) along with late-night talk shows, live sports, news broadcasts, Peacock Originals, and the hit Kevin Costner drama Yellowstone.

It’s also home to a bunch of hit movies, and we would be remiss to not mention that it’s the only place you can stream the entire Harry Potter franchise.

Note that Peacock has a free tier that gets you thousands of hours of programming — no credit card required! — but you’ll need a subscription to Peacock Premium or the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus for full access to its entire library. Check out Mashable’s official Peacock guide for more info.

While it may not have a ton of content to its name, Apple TV+ definitely makes up for it with undeniable star power. In a true show of quality over quantity, the streaming service is home to a growing list of exclusive Apple Originals, including (but definitely not limited to) Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis; The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell; and See starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista.

It certainly won’t help you cut the cord with your cable company, but it’s definitely a nice supplement, even if just for a month or so at a time. Plus, you get a seven-day free trial, and you can stream in stellar 4K quality on as many as six streaming devices at once.

Combining all of your favorite content from the likes of HGTV, TLC, Food Network, Animal Planet, Lifetime, and more, discovery+ is a great choice for the do-it-yourself lifestyle set. While you won’t have access to live content on these channels (such as with Philo, for example), you will be treated to more than 55,000 on-demand episodes from top series like Property Brothers, 90-Day Fiance, and Chopped, as well as exclusive originals, including Magnolia Table and Fixer Upper: Welcome Home from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network.

Subscribers can stream on up to four streaming devices at once, and benefit from a seven-day free trial to check things out before committing the cash.

Why pay for a bunch of separate services when you could get them all rolled into one with AMC+? As the name implies, the streaming service is home to more than just AMC’s new and old hit series, like Kevin Can F**k Himself, Mad Men, and the entire TWD Universe (including new The Walking Dead episodes streaming a full week before they air on television). Beyond that, it also boasts all of the combined content that you’d get with separate subscriptions to Sundance Now, Shudder, and IFC Films Unlimited, plus top content from BBC America, too. This ups the entertainment ante with even more hit shows and docuseries like Creepshow, Channel Zero, A Discovery of Witches, and No One Saw a Thing.

For fans of horror, true crime, and edgy dramas, AMC+ is a clear winner, but you can still give it a spin first with a seven-day free trial.

