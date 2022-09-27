Kanye West: ‘Stop Asking Me to Do NFTs… Ask Me Later’ – Decrypt

Search

When Kanye NFT?

Not yet—and stop asking. In a sudden Instagram post on Monday evening, the rapper and fashion designer posted a hand-written note on a sheet of paper that ended with: "Do not ask me to do a fucking NFT."

If the note in the photo wasn't clear enough, his caption should help, in declarative all-caps: "STOP ASKING ME TO DO NFT's… FOR NOW I'M NOT ON THAT WAVE I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD."

NFTs, the blockchain-based tokens that function as proof of ownership of a digital or physical item, have fully invaded the music industry, with artists like Kings of Leon and Grimes offering their new albums as NFTs.

In hip-hop specifically, a slew of rappers have jumped on the NFT train. Eminem, KSI, Future, DJ Khaled, Rich the Kid, and Post Malone have all bought high-priced Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, while Timbaland has gone further than any of them by launching a production company to create music for Bored Ape NFT owners. Nas became the first to mint two new singles as NFTs on Royal, the new music NFT platform launched by DJ Justin "3LAU" Blau.

Kanye wants none of it, "for now."

On the other hand, below his "Ye" signature the hand-written note in his Instagram post, he added: "Ask me later."

