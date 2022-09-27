3 times in March that savvy crypto traders bought breaking news for the price of a rumor – Cointelegraph

In the crypto market, getting the scoop early often means booking front seats for a massive rally.

As an old saying goes: Buy the rumor, sell the news.

As a digital-native asset class, the prices of cryptocurrencies are clearly susceptible to market-moving news developments that instantly spread on the internet. Staying on top of bullish announcements can help crypto traders reap huge gains, but navigating the crypto news landscape can be daunting.

Two major roadblocks get in the way: the abundance of potentially relevant information and the difficulty of making sure one is always among the first to learn the news that really matters. Extensive research shows that three types of crypto-related developments move digital asset prices most consistently: listings, staking announcements and big partnerships. This insight somewhat narrows down the scope of the developments that will most interest traders.

Now, what is the best way for crypto folks to ensure that they get to the potentially consequential stories before the rest of the pack? There is no shortage of technological solutions, from carefully curating one’s list of Twitter alerts to various crypto data terminals.

The subscribers of Cointelegraph’s proprietary data intelligence platform, Markets Pro, have it easy. They get access to NewsQuakes™ — a machine learning service that constantly monitors thousands of primary sources and automatically notifies the Cointelegraph Markets Pro community within minutes or even seconds of publication.

Here are three examples of how Cointelegraph Markets Pro subscribers could have capitalized on the power of NewsQuakes™ in March.

Staking announcements can be powerful market movers, especially when a staking program for an asset launches on a major platform and comes with attractive terms. Anchor Protocol’s launch on Binance Staking with up to 40% annual percentage yield on ANC fit the bill perfectly.

The announcement, delivered to Cointelegraph Markets Pro subscribers as a near-instant NewsQuake™, was sourced from Binance’s Twitter account. The token was trading at $3.79 when the news hit, picking up steam quickly thereafter. Eighteen hours later, ANC’s price reached $4.90 and then pushed even higher to breach the $6.00 mark by March 5.

Another fateful tweet put huge upside pressure on the price of Synthetix Network Token (SNX). The news concerned SNX’s listing on Binance.US. Interestingly, there were two Twitter announcements of the upcoming listing, but apparently, the first one (the first NewsQuake™ symbol in the chart on March 8) did not produce much of a splash. However, the news of the actual launch of SNX trading (the red circle in the chart) made SNX’s price spike from $3.98 to $4.77 within 23 hours — an increase of 19.8%.

Partnership announcements tend to show up a bit less frequently among the most consequential NewsQuakes™ when compared with listing and staking news. Sometimes, however, there are partnership deals whose price-boosting effects eclipse those of most other NewsQuakes™. A rule of thumb is that if you have heard of a non-crypto entity that is partnering with a crypto project, the associated token’s price is likely to go up.

Banking giant HSBC is certainly an institution familiar to most traders. Its move into the Metaverse, facilitated by The Sandbox, was something that stood to trigger a massive upside for the SAND token. Sure enough, SAND’s price shot up almost vertically minutes after the Cointelegraph Markets Pro crowd was alerted to the news, spiking from $2.85 to $3.28 (a 15% increase) in just 18 hours.

Cointelegraph is a publisher of financial information, not an investment adviser. We do not provide personalized or individualized investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are volatile investments and carry significant risk including the risk of permanent and total loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures and charts are correct at the time of writing or as otherwise specified. Live-tested strategies are not recommendations. Consult your financial adviser before making financial decisions.

