Web3 Game Platform Iskra Raises $40M, Partners with Gate․io for Token Generation Event – Press release Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

PRESS RELEASE. Iskra, a web3 community game platform that raised $40M from Korean tech giants Krust, Wemade, Netmarble, LINE Studio and others, plans to hold its first Token Generation Event (TGE) on global exchange Gate.io. The TGE is scheduled for Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 9:00 am UTC.

This TGE is one of the project’s significant milestones, and is proud to partner with an exchange like Gate.io to establish its ISK token value and provide access globally. Despite challenging market conditions, Iskra continues to progress with its development milestones and launch major components of its platform.

As part of the Gate.io Startup program, eligible users can receive up to 500,000 ISK Tokens by staking USDT starting September 28, 2022, at 6:00 am UTC for the next 24 hours. Users can find more details on the Gate.io website (https://www.gate.io/startup).

Iskra CEO Eugene Lee commented, “We are fortunate to work with and launch with one of the top 10 trading exchanges in the world”. Gate.io has over 10 million users in over 224 countries with a daily trading volume of $12B+.

About Iskra

Iskra ( https://www.iskra.world ) is the Future of Play. The Company is backed by some of Korea’s most prominent technology and game companies. ISKRA’s community-forward system aligns the community’s interests by rewarding its stakeholders based on their participation while integrating sustainable tokenomic solutions for game developers that join its platform. In addition, the Company seeks to bridge the gap in web3 adoption between early adopters and the mainstream by combining enjoyment, sustainability and the latest in blockchain technology.

About Gate.IO

Established in 2013, Gate.io (https://www.gate.io) is one of the oldest, leading cryptocurrency exchanges with over 10 million users worldwide, offering services including digital assets trade, decentralized finance, research and analytics, venture capital investing, labs, and more. Verified by the Blockchain Transparency Institute (BTI), it has been consistently ranked among the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko. Additionally, Gate.io is listed in the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021 with a rating of 4.5 by Forbes Advisor.









This is a press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Bitcoin.com is the premier source for everything crypto-related. Contact the Media team on ads@bitcoin.com to talk about press releases, sponsored posts, podcasts and other options.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Following a Brief Fee Spike, Gas Prices to Move Ethereum Drop 76% in 12 Days

Transaction fees on the Ethereum network are dropping again after average fees saw a brief spike on April 5 jumping to $43 per transfer. 12 days later, average ether fees are close to dropping below $10 per transaction and median-sized … read more.

Today’s Top Ethereum and Bitcoin Mining Devices Continue to Rake in Profits

As the crypto economy hovers just under $2 trillion in value, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) mining devices are making decent profits. While ASIC miners can still mine ethereum, a 1.5 gigahash (GH/s) Ethash mining device can rake in $51.58 per … read more.

Check all the news here

source