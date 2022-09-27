Google Pixel Tablet Key Specification Leaks – Greenbot

Published 26 Sep 2022



At the Google I/O May 2022 developer conference, Google teased a slew of devices coming to the market in the future. This includes Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, which the search giant will make official on October 6 event. Besides this, Google officially confirmed its return to the tablet space and the existence of the Pixel Tablet after briefly showcasing its design via a video. That didn’t stop leakers from disclosing details about the tablet now and then. Now, folks at 91mobiles have collaborated with developer Kuba Wojciechowski and share some crucial specifications of the Pixel Tablet.

Per the report, the Pixel Tablet has apparently entered the EVT (Engineering Validation Test) phase, and some units came to Indian shores for testing purposes. Here’s where a handset gets inspected before it heads to mass production. This also means Google has settled the Pixel Tablet design and likely its specifications before sending them to get tested. While the device was under examination, someone took notes of its essential details and leaked them.

Coming to the leaked specifications of the Pixel Tablet, the report suggests that the tablet flaunts a 10.95-inch display and will run on a 64-bit version of Android 13. If true, the Google Pixel Tablet will be the first device to boot the Android 13 64-bit only version out of the box. Further, the tablet will ship in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. There’s also a Google-made stylus that may or may not ship alongside the tablet. This tablet, however, will not support GPS, barometer, and proximity sensor, according to the report.

The rumor mill has it that the Pixel Tablet houses a dual rear camera setup and draws power from Google’s first-gen Tensor chip, the same that powers the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, despite debuting after second-gen powered Pixel 7 series phones.

