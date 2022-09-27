Celebrate Disney+ Hotstar Day At Sunway Pyramid From Today To This Weekend – KAKUCHOPUREI.COM

Write what you are looking for and press enter to begin your search!

Celebrate Disney+ Hotstar Day At Sunway Pyramid From Today To This Weekend

By Alleef Ashaari|September 8, 2022|

Disney+ Hotstar Day is back with a four-day extravaganza that will kick off on 8 September 2022. This event will bring all the best shows from Disney+ Hotstar – from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more to life under one roof.

As part of the celebration, Disney+ Hotstar is rolling out the blue carpet for fans in Malaysia at Sunway Pyramid. Grab your friends and loved ones and discover the six experiential zones:















In addition, fans can expect photo opportunities with mascots from Ejen Ali, exclusive Disney+ Hotstar giveaways and special appearances from our very own Malaysian celebrities including Ummi Nazeera and Anna Jobling over the weekend.

Event details below:

Stay tuned on Kakuchopurei for coverage of Disney+ Day all week as well!

In the meantime, courtesy of Disney+ Hotstar, check out my interview with Cars On The Road voice actor Larry The Cable Guy, who voices Mater, by heading over here for the written article, or you can watch the entire interview below:

