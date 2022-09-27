Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 slashed to $300 at Amazon, a record low price – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Amazon’s 25% discount on the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 drives the price down to $300, an all-time low.

Update at 3:05 p.m. ET: The $300 price has now expired and the 41mm GPS model is now priced at $329 ($70 off retail).

At press time, the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) is $100 off when ordered with a Green Aluminum Case and Clover Sport Band. With Father’s Day around the corner, the price drop at Amazon couldn’t come at a better time, with the Apple Watch Series 7 occupying a spot in our Father’s Day Gift Guide.

Units are in stock and ready to ship with delivery as soon as tomorrow for Prime Members. This Apple Watch deal offers the cheapest S7 price, according to our Apple Watch Series 7 Price Guide, well ahead of Prime Day 2022.

If you’re looking for another size or band style, our Apple Watch Price Guide is an excellent resource for comparing prices across popular Apple resellers.

Tech resellers are also running specials on additional hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals running this week:

Today's lowest 14-inch MacBook Pro price is courtesy of Amazon, with bonus savings at checkout driving the price down to $1,599 ahead of the upcoming October Prime Early Access Sale.

Alongside MacBook Pro and MacBook Air discounts, Tuesday's best deals include $100 off the 24-inch iMac, $300 off a 55-inch LG OLED 4K Smart TV, and much more.

B&H is throwing an epic MacBook Pro sale, with markdowns of up to $400 off and no interest financing for 24 months on select models when you shop with Payboo. Hurry, though, as this September savings event ends soon.

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have arrived. Here's how they stack up versus the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Apple released the Apple Watch Series 8 alongside an updated Apple Watch SE on September 7. Here's how they compare with one another.

Apple made considerable upgrades to the iPhone 14 Pro while making fewer than usual to the iPhone 14. Here's how the two similar-sized flagship iPhone models differ.

Apple's iPhone 14 is aimed at about the same market that the iPhone SE targets. Here's how it compares to the third-generation iPhone SE.

Apple announced the second generation of AirPods Pro at its "Far Out" event on September 7. Here's how it compares to the first generation.

Developers are abandoning Android apps, and users may be at risk

Two years after Apple Silicon, Intel still wants Apple to buy chips

Deals: save $400 on Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro ahead of Amazon Prime holiday sale

Billie Eilish ending 'Happier Than Ever' tour on Apple Music Live

New iPadOS beta adds Stage Manager support to older iPad Pros

Malala Yousafzai and Apple TV+ team up on 'haenyeo' film

MacStadium Orka Workspace offers macOS desktop in the cloud

Apple seeds third iOS 16.1, tvOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1, fourth iPadOS 16.1 betas to developers

Today's lowest 14-inch MacBook Pro price is courtesy of Amazon, with bonus savings at checkout driving the price down to $1,599 ahead of the upcoming October Prime Early Access Sale.

Alongside MacBook Pro and MacBook Air discounts, Tuesday's best deals include $100 off the 24-inch iMac, $300 off a 55-inch LG OLED 4K Smart TV, and much more.

B&H is throwing an epic MacBook Pro sale, with markdowns of up to $400 off and no interest financing for 24 months on select models when you shop with Payboo. Hurry, though, as this September savings event ends soon.

Apple's Dynamic Island is a new feature found front and center on the new iPhone 14 Pro. Here are all the apps, system notifications, and other alerts that appear so far in this unique blend of software and hardware.

There is an incredibly capable Camera and app on the all-new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Here's how to get the best shots possible.

Apple has released watchOS 9 to millions of Apple Watch users and with it come a wide array of new features. Here's what's new in this substantial update.

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have arrived. Here's how they stack up versus the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Chargers using gallium nitride offer high wattages in a compact size. Here are some of the best options on the market to recharge your iPhone 14, iPad, Mac, and other Apple devices.

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are better than the original in almost every way thanks to the more powerful H2 processor in a familiar form-factor.

Apple Watch Series 8 is a jack of all trades for your average user, though a lack of new features is a bit more apparent than in years past.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max iterates on Apple's already spectacular flagship product with a 48MP camera, always-on display, and whimsical Dynamic Island.

At a glance, the iPhone 14 is indistinguishable from the iPhone 13, but camera improvements and extended battery life give it a shot to win over long-time upgrade holdouts.

The iPhone 14 Pro adds an always-on display, 48MP camera, and a new user interface paradigm to an already outstanding smartphone line — but the already excellent iPhone 13 Pro looms large.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

Follow us on Social Media:

{{ title }}

source