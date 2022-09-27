Mobox, LooksRare Token, and Supontis Token – Three projects to watch this crypto winter – Euro Weekly News

By EWN • 25 September 2022 • 18:34

The crypto winter is here and the bear market is in full gear. Since the start of the bear market, cryptocurrency projects have experienced a sharp decline in price. These projects are currently trading at a discount and this presents an opportunity for investors.

As prices are currently low, this remains the best time to acquire and add them to your portfolio. When prices stabilise and the bear market ends, investors can fully benefit from the upside. So how do investors pick strong projects in this volatile bear market? The best solution to picking projects is conducting adequate research before purchasing any cryptocurrency projects. Furthermore, only allocate capital you are willing to lose in case you make the wrong bet.



Three projects to watch in this crypto winter are: Mobox (MBOX), LooksRare Token (LOOKS), and Supontis Token (PON). These three projects show early signs of surviving the bear market. In addition, they provide utility for their users and are built on solid fundamentals. To get a better picture of how these projects work, here is a brief summary of each.

Mobox (MBOX) is a decentralised metaverse platform. The project incorporates various elements of crypto including crypto gaming, NFTs, and DEFI yield farming to create an immersive and inclusive experience. The Mobox universe or the MOMOverse will be accessible on multiple devices without a drop in the experience. Mobox would use cutting edge technology to create a metaverse with an incentivised open world. Furthermore, the MOMOverse would allow creators, players, and developers to thrive in a symbiotic ecosystem.

MBOX is the utility token of the protocol and it would facilitate transactions within its metaverse. Furthermore, users can use the MBOX tokens to open surprise NFT boxes which contain randomly generated Mobox NFTs. To earn more rewards, users can also stake their MBOX tokens to earn more rewards. The Mobox metaverse would become an all-inclusive oasis for crypto natives.



LooksRare Token (LOOKS) is the utility token of the LooksRare NFT platform. LooksRare is an NFT platform that allows users to list, buy, and sell NFTs on its platform. It rewards activity on the platform by giving sellers and buyers LOOKS tokens after sales or other activities. LooksRare was launched as a direct competitor to existing NFT marketplaces such as Opensea and Magic Eden. Under the LooksRare model, both buyers and sellers get rewarded for performing actions on the platform thereby incentivising them to come back.

On LooksRare, users can stake their LOOKS tokens to earn WETH (Wrapped ETH) fees and extra bonuses. LooksRare is changing the NFT landscape by building a marketplace that incorporates new paradigms that incentivize positive user behavior. Furthermore, it rewards its users for activity and shares fees with them. The protocol is designed around a decentralized framework that allows users access and use the platform without any restrictions. LooksRare also gives users the tools and revenue collection models to fully profit from their listed NFTs.

Supontis Token (PON) is a cross chain bridge. The bridge would enable the transfer of assets between the Fantom (FTM), Binance (BSC), Tron (TRX), and Ethereum (ETH) blockchains. Supontis would connect these blockchains and enable seamless transfer of assets for users creating a smooth experience. In addition, the bridge would allow users to perform these transactions with lower fees and increased throughput thereby preventing congestion. Supontis uses a Proof of Stake () mechanism to secure its network and protect its users.

The Supontis network is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and its PON token uses the BEP-20 token standards. The PON token serves as the utility and governance token of the network and would be used to admit members into its DAO. Supontis would be controlled by its DAO and all decisions regarding its future would be voted on by DAO members.

