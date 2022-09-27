$260+ Billion Global Application Development Software Market to 2031 – Featuring Alphabet, Azure, GitHub and HCL Technologies Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Application Development Software Global Market Report 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global application development software market.

The global application software development market is expected to grow from $205.15 billion in 2021 to $260.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.92%. The market is expected to grow to $703.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 28.19%.

The application development software market includes sales of application development software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the process of designing, developing, and implementing software applications for various industrial uses. The application development can be done by a large team or single programmer as well and describes the process of how the application is made, and generally follows a standard methodology.

The main types of application development software are low code and no code. Low code development is an approach of software development to optimize the development process and speed up the delivery of the software, thus helping the enterprises to automate every step of the application of the product lifecycle. The various deployment types of application development software are on-cloud and on premise. Application development software are mainly used by organizations such as small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The various applications of application development software are media and entertainment, telecom and IT, BFSI, and healthcare.

North America was the largest region in the application development software market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing demand for customized apps is expected to propel the growth of the application development software market. Customized apps offer features such as being friendly to hybrid environments, serving niche and complex needs, easy integration with platforms and better performance.

According to a survey conducted by SmarterHQ, a US-based provider of a customer intelligence-driven marketing automation platform, on Data Privacy and Consumer Trust, 72% of consumers say that they only engage with personalized messaging and 80% of frequent shoppers only shop with brands that personalize the online experience. Therefore, increasing demand for customized apps is expected to drive the application development software market.

The low code app development platform is a key trend gaining popularity in the application development software market. Low code development is an approach of software development to optimize the development process and speed up the delivery of the software, thus helping the enterprises to automate every step of the application of the product lifecycle.

The countries covered in the Application Development Software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

