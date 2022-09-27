Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints from London coverage on NFL Network and NFL+ – crescentcitysports.com

REPLAY: Edna Karr vs. St. Augustine football



Vikings-Saints kickoff Sunday at 8:30 AM CT EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call

‘NFL GameDay Kickoff’ Airs at 6:00 AM CT

The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 8:30 AM CT from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.

Vikings-Saints will also be available on local broadcast stations in Minneapolis (KSTP) and New Orleans (WWL). Fans can also stream the game through NFL digital properties across devices (NFL.com and the NFL app), NFL Network distributors’ apps and sites, and on phones with NFL+. Live game audio will be broadcast nationally by Westwood One, and caried on SiriusXM, the NFL app and NFL.com. For a full list of viewing options, fans can visit NFL.com/watch.

Play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler, game analyst Mark Sanchez, and sideline reporters Laura Okmin and Jamie Erdahl call the game.

Coverage on Sunday begins at 7:00 AM ET on NFL Network with NFL GameDay Kickoff, hosted by Colleen Wolfe, Kurt Warner, Willie McGinest and Cynthia Frelund from Los Angeles. Additionally, NFL Media Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero provide the latest news and information from around the league, and Stacey Dales and Rachel Bonnetta join from London.

Wolfe, Warner and McGinest provide coverage during halftime of Vikings-Saints and postgame.

NFL Network’s coverage on Sunday continues at 1:00 PM ET with NFL GameDay Live, followed by NFL GameDay Highlights at 7:30 PM ET and NFL GameDay Final at 11:30 PM ET.

ABOUT NFL MEDIA

NFL Media is comprised of NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NFL Films, NFL.com, the NFL app, NFL+ and streaming service, the NFL Channel.

Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, fans turn to NFL Network to receive information and insight straight from the field, team headquarters, league offices and everywhere the NFL is making news. Launched in 2003, NFL Network gives fans unprecedented year-round inside access to all NFL events, including the Super Bowl, Playoffs, regular season, preseason, Pro Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend, NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine, Senior Bowl, league meetings, minicamps and training camps.

For fans on the go, all NFL Network programming can be streamed live through the NFL app and NFL Network app on smartphones, tablets, PCs and connected TV devices (Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and Xbox One). Access is available for NFL Network subscribers of participating TV providers. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork.

Read more >

2022 Crescent City Sports Enterprises LLC | All Rights Reserved | Advertise with CCSE

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Crescent City Sports Enterprises.

source