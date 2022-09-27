Namgoong Min and Kim Ji Eun starrer courtroom K-drama One Dollar Lawyer to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23 – Bollywood Hungama

SEARCH

Starring Namkoong Min and Kim Jieun, this upcoming legal drama pits a local courtroom hero against multinational law firms and their lawbreaking clients



This fall, watch David take on a steady stream of Goliaths in One Dollar Lawyer, a moving courtroom comedy about a pro bono lawyer who helps those in need for just a dollar a case, coming September 23rd on Disney+ Hotstar.



Cheon Ji Hun is a lawyer who is committed to doing the right thing. Sporting a stylish perm and an unorthodox methodology, he has made a name for himself as one of the most talented lawyers around, routinely beating expensive firms and their lawbreaking clients for just one dollar per case. An inspiration to many, Ji Hun will cause Baek Mu Ri, a confident assistant attorney born into “legal royalty” to question everything she believes after being forced to work with Ji Hun for two months.

Starring Namkoong Min as Cheon Ji Hun, a star lawyer with a high win rate who charges his clients one dollar per case; Kim Jieun as Baek Mu Ri, a lawyer born into a family of “legal royalty”.

One Dollar Lawyer is written by Choi Soo Jin and Choi Chang Hwan, directed by Kim Jae Hyun and Shin Joong Hoon, and is produced by Studio S.

source