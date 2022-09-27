Electric Trucks – Every Upcoming Pickup Truck For 2022 And Beyond – InsideEVs

Pickup trucks are massively popular in the U.S., so it should come as no surprise that automakers are now turning their attention to electric pickup trucks.

Most of these electric trucks are hugely capable and some come with high price tags, but we feel that the selection of upcoming electric pickups will soon be vast enough to suit most budgets and tastes.

Electric pickup trucks offer high towing values, solid payload ratings, unparalleled performance, as well as versatility. Some EV trucks are even designed to be extreme off-roaders, like the GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T as just two examples.

Without further adieu, let’s jump right into the world of electric pickup trucks.

In 2021, Rivian delivered 920 vehicles, making it the first brand to produce and sell an electric pickup truck (disregarding 1990s compliance EVs). The brand is now producing over ten vehicles daily, a significant stride from its early figures of around just around two cars a day. Still, its production numbers are very low, but they should increase in the coming months.

The base Rivian R1T Explore starts at $67,500, and for that price, you get air suspension, 314 miles of range, and 835 horsepower. Optional extras include a $10,000 400-mile battery pack upgrade, off-road wheels, and a full-blown kitchen with a sink. Fully optioned, you can get the R1T with the 400-mile pack, camp kitchen, and upgraded wheels, all for about $10,000 less than a base Tesla Model X.

A cheaper 250-mile version of the R1T will be released at a later date too.

Release Date: Available Now

Electric Range: 250 to 400 miles, depending on version and battery pack selection

Horsepower: 835 HP

Pricing: Starting from $67,500

More about the Rivian R1T

GM’s latest halo car, the Hummer EV, has begun production, and GM announced that deliveries commenced in December 2021.

The Hummer electric truck will be the most capable light-duty truck offered by GMC, and its specs seem to support that. The Hummer EV truly shines off-road, with features such as Crab Mode and loads of suspension travel.

The model currently delivering offers a range of 329 miles, 1,000 horsepower, and a massive 200kWh battery pack. That all comes at a price, though; it weighs over 9,000 pounds and has a sticker of $110,295 for the Edition 1 model. Alas, they’ve all been spoken for.

Release Date: Available Now

Electric Range: Up to 329 miles

Horsepower: Up to 1,000 HP

Pricing: $79,995 to $110,295

More about the GMC Hummer EV

Further off into the future, there are more electric trucks in the works. These specific pickups are tentatively slated to launch sometime this year, so let’s see what’s coming.

Ford recently released its configurator for the 2022 F-150 Lightning pickup truck early this January. Ford announced that pricing would start at just below $40,000, but that’s for a commercial fleet variant. If you’d like a decently-equipped version with leather seats, expect to pay nearly $70,000. Despite the pricing, all models will feature a dual motor setup.

The new Lightning will showcase many interesting features not present in other EVs or F-150s alike. In case of a power outage, the Lightning’s battery can be utilized as a home power source for up to 10 days.

Additionally, the Lightning can achieve a shockingly quick zero to sixty time of 4.4 seconds, making it Ford’s quickest pickup yet.

Release Date: Spring 2022

Electric Range: 230 miles (base), 300 miles (extended range)

Horsepower: Up to 563 HP

Pricing: Starting at $39,974 (commercial), $52,974 (XLT), $67,474 (Lariat) $90,474 (Platinum ER)

More about the Ford F-150 EV

Last year, Lordstown Motors said that 1,000 Endurance trucks would be produced in September 2021, but the plans never really materialized. Now working with Foxconn, the team expects deliveries to begin in 2022.

The Endurance pickup truck is unique in that it relies upon 4 in-wheel motors for propulsion. Elaphe’s L-1500 Endurance In-Wheel Motors will propel the Endurance.

Additionally, Lordstown is targeting a more commercial market with its Endurance pickup truck and is not focused on the passenger vehicle segment.

Endurance features a battery pack of 109kWh in terms of capacity, which should provide around 250 miles of range.

Release Date: 2022

Electric Range: 250 miles estimate

Horsepower: 600 HP

Pricing: Starting from $52,500

More about the Lordstown Endurance

Beyond 2022, there are a few other electric pickup trucks that we think may make it to market. Ranging from unique EV startups to massive OEMs like Tesla, here are all the future electric trucks coming soon.

Several months ago, Atlis Motor Vehicles announced that production of the XT will begin in late 2022, likely yielding an early 2023 delivery date. Atlis says its XT electric pickup truck is among the most capable trucks to ever be revealed. According to the automaker, the truck can be configured to go up to 500 miles per charge by selecting the largest battery pack.

In addition to the long-range, the towing capacity is impressive at up to 35,000 pounds. The payload is listed at up to 5,000 pounds, which is equally high.

Atlis XT is considered a full-size truck and, unlike with the Rivian R1T, a 6.5 or 8-foot bed can be selected. Clearly then, this is a larger truck than Rivian’s. Its 8-lug wheel design suggests it’s a heavy hauler too.

XT Pickup owners will be able to choose from a 300, 400, or 500-mile battery pack that ranges from 125 kWh up to 250 kWh capacity. A maximum of 12,000 ft. lbs. of torque will be available at the wheels.

ATLIS targets $45,000 to start for a short-wheelbase 300-mile XT truck. The 500-mile 35,000-pound gooseneck/fifth-wheel-prepped model should start at round $85,000.

Release Date: Production beginning in 2022

Electric Range: Up to 500 miles

Horsepower: 600 HP

Pricing: Starting at $45,000

More about the Atlis XT

Serving as a direct competitor to the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Silverado EV will be GM’s first pickup produced with its Ultium cells. Like the Lightning, it’ll arrive in a base trim, similar to a work truck. That base model will deliver in 2024 and cost just under $40,000 before destination fees.

It’ll produce 510 horsepower in its entry-level trim and 664 in the top-level RST trim. The Silverado’s range is set to be around 400 miles, and DC fast charging capabilities of 350kW will be available. With these figures, it’ll likely pose great competition to the F-150 Lightning.

Release Date: Spring 2023 (WT trim), base and top trims arriving in ’24.

Electric Range: Up to 400 miles

Horsepower: 510 to 664 HP

Pricing: $39,900 to $106,695

With a similar number of flat edges as a Paper Mate pink eraser, Tesla’s trapezoidal oeuvre is that of any Californian millennial’s dream. But, like most dreams and ambitions, the Cybertruck is probably not coming anytime soon. The Cybertruck has recently been delayed to early 2023, and if Tesla says something is delayed, expect that date to likely change.

Tesla also recently dropped all pricing details from its website, so we are unsure how much it will cost in its final form.

Release Date: Early 2023

Electric Range: 250 (base) to over 500 miles in top trim

Horsepower: Unknown (0 to 60 MPH in under 2.9 seconds)

Pricing: Currently unknown

More on the Tesla Cybertruck

Hercules Electric Vehicles is a new company, founded in December 2018 in Detroit, which intends to introduce on the market an all-electric pickup truck, the Hercules Alpha. Its founder and CEO, James Breyer, was the lead powertrain development engineer of the Chevrolet Volt and lead propulsion engineer of the Spark EV.

We first noticed Hercules when Fully Charged mentioned it on its list of 10 upcoming models. The exterior of the Alpha is very attractive (although it seems a bit like a converted Nissan Titan).

The brief description on the website presents relatively strong specs, but its website looks like it needs some updating.

In general, the Hercules Alpha is described as “rugged luxury”, with “Bold designs, luxurious materials, elegant displays, and unsurpassed features with exemplary attention to detail provide a truly luxurious in-cab experience.”

It will have over 300 miles (483 km) of range and quad motor, all-wheel-drive system, capable of delivering 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) acceleration in 4 seconds.

Release Date: Perhaps 2022…maybe

Electric Range: Over 300 miles

Horsepower: More than 1,000 HP

Pricing: Unknown, but you can reserve one for $1,500

Henrik Fisker seemed excited to share the rear perspective of a possible future Fisker pickup in a tweet with the caption “Electric pick up!”, but that tweet was quickly taken down.

However, we do have an image of the Alaska pickup truck from Fisker. Unfortunately, no other mention was ever made in regards to this possible future pickup truck, so there are no details to provide.

According to unofficial sources, Nissan soon might also join the growing number of manufacturers that are working on a full-size electric pickup for the U.S. market.

The Japanese company reportedly is in talks with the Hercules Electric Vehicles startup (founded in 2018). Hercules would like to offer a “rugged luxury” pickup called Hercules Alpha (from mid-2022).

Nissan would buy “a battery-electric powertrain” from Hercules Electric Vehicles to use in the EV version of its Titan model, while Hercules Electric Vehicles would use Titan parts in its project.

The Canoo electric pickup truck will be 184 inches (4.67 meters) long, 78 in (1.98 m) wide, 76 in (1.92 m) tall, and will have a 112.2 in (2.85 m) wheelbase. That means it is much, much smaller than most pickup trucks sold in the U.S. For the sake of comparison, the 2021 Ford Ranger is nearly 210.8 inches (5.35 meters) long.

The company did not mention its ground clearance, but the pickup truck will use 260/60 R18 tires. Its battery pack size is not listed, but Canoo said it would offer more than 200 miles of range. Considering Canoo already said its vehicles would have 40 kWh, 60 kWh, and 80 kWh, respectively with 130, 190, and 230 miles of range, it is obvious which battery pack the pickup truck should receive – unless Canoo plans to offer a bigger one..

Prospective buyers will be able to choose RWD or AWD configurations, with up to 600 hp (447 kW) and 550 pound-feet (746 Nm) with the dual-motor option. Payload capacity will be 1,800 lb, and the truck bed is 64 in (1.63 m) wide, 72 in (1.82 m) long, and 21 in (0.52 m) deep. That gives it a volume of 54.5 cubic feet (1,543 liters).

Release Date: Early 2023

Electric Range: More than 200 miles

Horsepower: Up to 600 HP

Pricing: $34,750 to $49,950

Alpha Motor Corporation, a California-based EV startup, has revealed its Wolf electric pickup truck. This is the company’s third EV, the Ace Coupe and Jax CUV have already been unveiled.

Unlike some of the upcoming electric trucks (GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T), this one won’t empty your bank account. The Alpha Wolf electric truck starts at $36,000, and that’s without any tax incentives. Although, this old-school-looking electric truck is made for those who don’t need more than two seats and enjoy venturing off the beaten path.

The Wolf comes in single motor, front-wheel drive, or dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configurations. The electric automaker claims a driving range of 250 – 275 miles and a towing capacity of 3,000 pounds will be possible. Hauling capacity isn’t advertised but the bed is about five and a half feet in length, which is about the same as most crew cab trucks — but there’s also a front trunk. The electric truck hits 60 mph in a brisk 6.2 seconds.

It seems Alpha hasn’t settled on a battery pack size for the Wolf or doesn’t want to disclose the exact size yet, but it will be between 75 and 85 kWh.

Due to its size (only 188 inches in length), the Wolf won’t compete with any trucks currently in the market and it’s a good option for those who miss small trucks. For comparison, it’s going to be just 4 inches longer than the Canoo electric pickup.

Release Date: Deliveries to begin in late 2023

Electric Range: Up to 275 miles

Horsepower: Unknown

Pricing: Starting at $36,00

Whenever the mention of quick or fast comes up with electric vehicles, the name Tesla always is the first to come to mind and that holds true with regards to electric pickup trucks too. Though several electric trucks claim 0 to 60 MPH times of well under 5 seconds, the top-spec Tesla Cybertruck will likely be the quickest truck available. It is set to rip from 0 to 60 MPH in under 2.9 seconds, which is an incredible feat for a big truck.

Other trucks such as the Rivian R1T have been independently tested with 0-60 times of just over 3 seconds, which is incredible for any car, let alone a four door pickup.

The topic of towing with electric vehicles is often a hot topic with much debate. Up until now, most of the towing we’ve seen involves vehicles like the Tesla Model X or Model Y. However, soon electric pickup trucks will enter the towing mix and it’ll be interesting to see the impact of towing on range.

Several upcoming electric trucks come with bold towing claims, but until they’re put to the test, those are just numbers with no real idea as to what impact weight, shape and so on will impact the truck’s range.

Regardless, these trucks flaunt some big numbers. For example, the Cybertruck is claimed to tow up to pounds, while the Rivian R1T can tow an impressive 11,000 pounds. However, the Atlis XT can apparently pull a trailer weighing in at as much as 35,000 pounds. Lastly, let’s not forget that we’ve seen the video of the Ford F-150 EV towing a million-pound train on a track.

Back in February 2020, revealed its Badger electric pickup truck concept. With an estimated total range of 600 miles (a blended figure that includes the use of hydrogen) or 300 miles on battery alone, the Badger seems impressive. It would zip from 0 to 60 MPH in 2.9 seconds. Reservations for the truck opened in June 2020. No pricing information was made at that time – it was later announced it would be $60,000 to $90,000 – and there were later some questions as to whether or not the Badger would still a go.

Those predictions proved true. In November 2020, General Motors signed a new MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Nikola, which replaced a previous one that would have seen it take an equity stake in the company and produce a battery-electric pickup. The new arrangement commits only to supplying its Hydrotec fuel-cell technology.

The Badger, which will forever remain a concept, aimed to compete with the likes of the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, Hummer electric pickup truck, Ford F-150 electric truck, and more in the ever-growing segment.

It would have been offered in two forms, with one being a battery-only version and the other offering both a battery and a hydrogen fuel cell setup. Key specs included:

Release Date: Never

Electric Range: 300 miles on electric, plus 300 more on the fuel cell

Horsepower: 906 HP

Pricing: $60,000 to $90,000

More about the Nikola Badger

Back in October 2019, Bollinger announced that the B2, its pickup truck, would have the exact same starting price as its B1 SUV. Both would have cost $125,000, but things did not go to plan.

In a press release, CEO Robert Bollinger recently stated, “today we’re postponing [B1 and B2] development and shifting our focus to commercial trucks and fleets.” All reservation holders have been refunded.

Release Date: Never

Electric Range: 200 miles

Horsepower: 614 HP

Pricing: $125,000

Who delivered the first electric pickup?

Disregarding 1990s compliance EVs, Rivian became the first company to deliver an electric pickup truck.

What electric trucks will be available in 2022?

Several. The Rivian R1T, Lordstown Endurance, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Hummer EV will be available in 2022.

Which EV Truck will have the longest range?

Tesla Cybertruck. The top-spec Cybertruck is expected to have over 500 miles of electric range. No other truck is expected to exceed 500 miles, so the Cybertruck should win the range war.

What will be the cheapest electric truck released by the end of 2022?

For a commercial vehicle, the Ford Lightning will be the least expensive, with a starting price of $39,974. It will be available for individuals to purchase, but it’s going to feel more like a work truck with vinyl seats and very few included features. A $39,900 entry-level Silverado EV will follow, but that’ll not arrive until the summer of 2024.

Will Ram or Toyota make an electric pickup truck?

See these electric trucks and all of the other upcoming future cars.

Car Buying Service

Get upfront price offers on local inventory.

Search for:

Trending

About this article

source