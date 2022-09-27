Tesla Passes 10,000 Model Ys Produced At Texas Gigafactory – CleanTechnica

Hi, what are you looking for?

East Bay Customers Support California’s Grid During Extreme Heat Wave Through Innovative Program

Powered by Artificial Intelligence, Argonne Technology Eyes Bird Activity at Solar Facilities

Rooftop Solar Recently Reached 72% Of Western Australia Electricity Output!

Solar Power Prices Fall As Installations Rise

Starsight Energy & SolarAfrica Merge To Create One Of The Largest C&I Solar Development Companies In Africa

Project Agreements For 420 MW Of Onshore Wind Signed This Week In South Africa

Treasury Regulations & Tax Insights Into The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)

MacIntyre Wind Precinct Supports the Locals

Is MENA the Best Hope for Green Hydrogen & Steel?

US Banks On Lithuania (!?) To Prove LA100 Renewable Energy Model

Your Rechargeable Batteries Need Lithium. Geothermal Energy Could Soon Help. (Surprise Video)

On the Road to 100% Clean Electricity: 6 Potential Strategies To Break Through Last Few Percent

President William Ruto Sworn In, Reaffirms Kenya’s Commitment To Transition To 100% Clean Energy By 2030

New Lithium StoryMap & the Future of Electrification

Enhanced Geothermal Technology Cracks The 24/7 Energy Code

How The UN Xinjiang Report Will Impact The Cleantech Industry

How We Can Give People The Range They Want Without Depleting Battery Supplies

Is It Time For Battery Storage To Replace Diesel Backup Generators In The C&I Sector In Africa?

Your Rechargeable Batteries Need Lithium. Geothermal Energy Could Soon Help. (Surprise Video)

Great Tips For Care Of Lithium Batteries

East Bay Customers Support California’s Grid During Extreme Heat Wave Through Innovative Program

NY Governor Hochul Announces Winner of 2022 New York–Israel Smart Energy Innovation Challenge

Biden–Harris Admin Launches $10.5 Billion Investment to Strengthen America’s Electric Grid

Electric Vehicles Don’t Break The Grid, And They Can Help Boost It

Stryten Energy Applauds Investments in Energy Security & U.S. Manufacturers With Passage Of Inflation Reduction Act

17 EV Models Have EPA Combined Rating of 100+ MPGe in Model Year 2022

An Open Letter To Designers & Manufacturers Of Portable Power Stations

Rheem Releases 120V Plug-In Heat Pump Water Heater That Can Be Plugged Into Typical Outlet

Underwater Data Centers Could Be A Great Way To Lower Environmental Impacts

This Couple Is Hauling A Camper With A … Bolt? (& It Works Fine)

Dwight School London Partners With Zeelo To Become First Independent School In The UK To Adopt A New Electric Bus Service

How The UN Xinjiang Report Will Impact The Cleantech Industry (Part 2)

How The UN Xinjiang Report Will Impact The Cleantech Industry

Connected Kerb Scores £110 Million Investment; Plans 190,000 Curbside Public Chargers

EV Rental Company UFODrive Has — FINALLY — Arrived!

Electric Vehicle Good, E-Bike Better, Cargo E-Bike Even Better

Mazda MX-30 EV vs. Tesla Model 3 — Ultimate EV Battle Bracket

How Jackery’s New Explorer 1000 Pro Compares To The 1000 Non-Pro

How The Chevy Bolt EUV Performs In The Mountains (Part 2)

How The Chevy Bolt EUV Performs In The Mountains

China Electric Car Sales — 30% Share Of Auto Sales In August!

Solar & Wind Power = 71% of New US Power in 2022 (January–July)

16% Of New Car Sales In Germany Fully Electric, 28% Have A Plug

14% Of New Cars Now Fully Electric In France!

24% Of New Car Sales Now Electric In The Netherlands!

Electric Vehicle Good, E-Bike Better, Cargo E-Bike Even Better

Mazda MX-30 EV vs. Tesla Model 3 — Ultimate EV Battle Bracket

How Jackery’s New Explorer 1000 Pro Compares To The 1000 Non-Pro

How The Chevy Bolt EUV Performs In The Mountains (Part 2)

How The Chevy Bolt EUV Performs In The Mountains

Mazda MX-30 EV vs. Tesla Model 3 — Ultimate EV Battle Bracket

Exploring XPeng’s Self-Driving Tech Live — 1 Hour+, No Interventions!

2022 Nissan Leaf S Plus — CleanTechnica Review (VIDEO)

Ford F-150 Lightning — CleanTechnica Review

Tesla Q4 Shareholder Conference Call — Watch & Listen Here

By

Published

Elon Musk has an ambitious goal for 2030 for Tesla. He wants the US automaker to be producing 20 million vehicles a year by the end of 2030.

For some context, Tesla’s current production and delivery rate is just above a million cars a year. Zooming out and looking at the overall auto market, the top selling automaker in the world last year was Toyota, with 9,562,483 sales. Zooming out even a bit further, pre-pandemic, in 2019, the top selling automaker in the world was Volkswagen Group, with 10,975,352 sales. So, Elon Musk’s goal of 20 million vehicles a year is … well, ambitious may be an understatement. Nonetheless, the automaker is marching on with that goal in sight.

With its humble beginnings taking over the NUMMI factory in Silicon Valley, California, in 2010, Tesla has come a long way. Not many — Elon Musk included — expected Tesla to take over that old GM–Toyota factory in 2010 and a decade later be the guiding force behind a massive industry-wide transition to electric cars, trucks, and SUVs. Very few at that time expected Tesla would be producing a million cars a year in 2022.

Tesla relied on that Fremont factory for years in order to get off the ground financially in a sustainable way. Then, once the opportunity arose and Tesla had started true automobile mass production, it quickly built and opened up a factory in Shanghai, China. It’s those two factories together that brought Tesla to a manufacturing run rate of a million cars a year. However, 1 million is far from 20 million and backup was quickly arranged from two new gigafactories — one in Germany and one in Texas. The Texas gigafactory is expected to be huge, as it has been designated Tesla’s new global headquarters. At this point, though, it is arguably in its seed stage, or maybe the better metaphor is that it’s just barely sprouting.

The big milestone of the month at “Giga Texas” is that it just recently rolled out its 10,000th vehicle.

10,000 Model Ys built at Giga Texas to date pic.twitter.com/4cOlnpCRa0

— Tesla (@Tesla) September 17, 2022

The first 10,000 feel like they took a while, but I’m sure the next 10,000 will come fast, and it won’t be long at all until this milestone feels quaint and irrelevant. In Tesla’s Q2 shareholder report, the company noted an installed annual production capacity of >250,000. That doesn’t mean that Tesla has hit a production rate of >250,000/year, but it does mean the manufacturing equipment is in place that makes that rate of production possible. And that’s just concerning production of the Tesla Model Y. Tesla also plans to produce the Cybertruck there.



And, being a “gigafactory” (rather than simply a factory), Tesla also has a battery production component at play in The Lone Star State. From that aforementioned 2nd quarter shareholder report, Tesla writes, “In Texas, we have added flexibility to produce vehicles with either a structural battery pack or legacy battery pack. The next generation of 4680 battery cell machinery has been installed in Texas and is in the process of commissioning. Factory output in Texas continues to grow.”

We’ll see what Tesla’s update is in the 3rd quarter 2022 shareholder report and conference call.

Zach is tryin’ to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.



Support our work today!



Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

For Model Year 2022 (MY 2022), 17 electric vehicle (EV) models achieved 100 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) or higher. MPGe is a unit…

After 79 days without it, we recently regained access to Tesla FSD Beta (V10.69), along with Tesla’s latest software version, 2022. 20.15. A week…

Tesla Owners Florida, in partnership with Tesla and The Electrified Garage, invites the Tesla community to attend TeslaCon Florida 2022. A weekend of fun on the Florida…

“Troy Teslike” tracks Tesla data like no one else I know. In the past day, he published an interesting 2½ year breakdown. The table,…

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.

source