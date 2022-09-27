Cosmos price prediction: Is ATOM a good crypto to buy today? – CoinJournal

Choose your language:

Cosmos price moved sideways on Tuesday as investors focus on the latest update by the developers. ATOM was trading at $14.45, which was slightly below last weekend’s high of $16.91. It has risen by more than 156% from the lowest level this year, giving it a market cap of more than $4.2 billion.

Cosmos is a leading blockchain project that aims to solve some of the biggest challenges in the world. It is used to ensure that cryptocurrencies created in different chains can communicate with each other.

At the same time, the Cosmos SDK has been used to build some of the most popular projects like Injective Protocol, ThorChain, and Osmosis. Cosmos also introduced social coordination technology, interchain security, interchain allocator, and liquid staking

Cosmos is now moving to the next stage of its development. In a statement, the developers said that the original vision they had been realized.

In the new Cosmos whitepaper, the developers said that the next part of the platform’s transition will be to strengthen its interoperability and security. Also, there will be more emphasis on ATOM, the native coin for the Cosmos ecosystem.

One of the key changes that will come in Cosmos will be the reinvention of the Cosmos Hub as the interchain web. As a result, this will enable other Cosmos blockchains to borrow the validator pool to secure their networks.

All these changes are now proposals and the governance individuals are assessing and voting for or against them. The changes will then happen on October 3rd of this year.

The new changes happen as more developers continue shifting to the network. dYdX, one of the biggest decentralized exchanges (DEXes) is moving to its platform. And in August, Delphi Labs announced it would shift focus of its research and development toward Cosmos.



The daily chart shows that the ATOM price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few weeks. Along the way, the coin has formed an ascending channel that is shown in black. It is now along the lower side of this channel.

Cosmos has moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the MACD has continued falling. The price is along the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level. Therefore, ATOM price will likely continue rising as bulls target the upper side of the channel at $20, which is a 40% increase.

Keep updated with our round the clock and in-depth cryptocurrency news.

Unsub anytime

No SPAM ever!

After signing up, you may also receive occasional special offers from us via email. We will never sell or distribute your data to any third parties. View our privacy policy here.

Please be aware that some of the links on this site will direct you to the websites of third parties, some of whom are marketing affiliates and/or business partners of this site and/or its owners, operators and affiliates. We may receive financial compensation from these third parties. Notwithstanding any such relationship, no responsibility is accepted for the conduct of any third party nor the content or functionality of their websites or applications. A hyperlink to or positive reference to or review of a broker or exchange should not be understood to be an endorsement of that broker or exchange’s products or services.

Risk Warning: Investing in digital currencies, stocks, shares and other securities, commodities, currencies and other derivative investment products (e.g. contracts for difference (“CFDs”) is speculative and carries a high level of risk. Each investment is unique and involves unique risks.

CFDs and other derivatives are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how an investment works and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Cryptocurrencies can fluctuate widely in prices and are, therefore, not appropriate for all investors. Trading cryptocurrencies is not supervised by any EU regulatory framework. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Any trading history presented is less than 5 years old unless otherwise stated and may not suffice as a basis for investment decisions. Your capital is at risk.

When trading in stocks your capital is at risk.

Past performance is not an indication of future results. Trading history presented is less than 5 years old unless otherwise stated and may not suffice as a basis for investment decisions. Prices may go down as well as up, prices can fluctuate widely, you may be exposed to currency exchange rate fluctuations and you may lose all of or more than the amount you invest. Investing is not suitable for everyone; ensure that you have fully understood the risks and legalities involved. If you are unsure, seek independent financial, legal, tax and/or accounting advice. This website does not provide investment, financial, legal, tax or accounting advice. Some links are affiliate links. For more information please read our full risk warning and disclaimer.



source