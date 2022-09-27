Apple Diwali offer to give Rs. 7000 off on iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and other Apple products – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

If you were planning to nab the newest iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro with a good deal, Apple just made it easy. Apple is hosting a special Diwali sale on its Apple Online Store in India and it came up with a deal to make most of you happy. However, there are some big terms and conditions you have to fill in order to get the benefits. Moreover, you have to spend a substantial amount to avail discount. For those planning to buy the iPhone 14 series models, this could be a big deal though.

The offer is only applicable on the Apple Online Store purchases for a limited period. “When you use eligible HDFC Bank credit cards and American Express cards, you’ll get 7 percent instant savings up to Rs. 7000 across all products. This offer is applicable to single or multiple items that meet the minimum order value of Rs. 41900.” Apple also allows one to pay using low monthly instalments with EMI and as well as No Cost EMI for 3 or 6 months. There are several trade-in offers for old iPhones as well.

The offer is limited in nature considering you need to have the HDFC bank credit cards as well as the American Express cards. Unlike previous years, there are no “free AirPods” deals with certain iPhone purchases. Hence, those considering the older iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models could get better deals on other ecommerce websites.

However, if you are planning to buy the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and happen to have the eligible bank cards, you round off a mega Rs. 7000 off. This could bring down the price of the base iPhone 14 to Rs. 72,900, which is much cheaper than the listed price of Rs. 79,900. Given that the iPhone 14 is yet to turn a month old, you may not get an offer as good as this for a long time.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have seen weak demands when compared to the older iPhone 13 models. Apple is witnessing higher interest for the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models. Many say that the minimal upgrades on the iPhone 14 have made a lot of people reconsider buying sticking to their iPhone 13, or upgrade to an iPhone 13 for much less.



