13 Best Cryptos Under $1 to Buy in 2022 – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

Many crypto projects in this marketplace have a sizable token supply.

This means that oftentimes, it is possible to purchase a large number of tokens without needing to invest a large amount of capital.

In this guide, we discuss the best cryptos under $1 to consider buying today to take advantage of the current bear market.

We identified the following 13 crypto projects to keep an eye on in the current bear cycle.

The best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy will vary depending on the investor’s risk appetite and long-term goals.

Therefore, in the following sections of this guide, we analyze the projects listed above in great detail to enable investors to make an informed decision.

Building a portfolio of crypto assets with a cost price of under $1 can be advantageous for many reasons.

After all, investors can gain exposure to many different projects with a modest amount of investment capital, while at the same obtaining a sizable number of tokens.

Below, we analyze and rank the best cryptos under $1 in the market right now.

Tamadoge is perhaps the best cryptocurrency under $1 to explore right now, considering how successful its recent presale campaign was. In a nutshell, the space of under two months, Tamadoge was successful in raising more than $19 million. This makes Tamadoge one of the best crypto ICOs of 2022

The good news is that Tamadoge is a brand new project at the very start of its ambitious development journey, so investors can still buy TAMA tokens at a favorable entry price. Tamadoge is building a play-to-earn gaming ecosystem that rewards players for their time.

To engage with the game, players will first need to mint an NFT, which will subsequently create a unique virtual pet. Players will need to care for their virtual pet with the view of giving it the best chance possible when entering Tamadoge battles.

Tamadoge battles offer players the opportunity to earn crypto rewards – paid in TAMA. There will also be the option of breeding virtual pets within the Tamadoge ecosystem. As one of the best new NFT projects, the virtual pets are also backed by NFTs that operate on the Ethereum blockchain.

The team at Tamadoge will also be creating immersive experiences for players via augmented reality. Picture the scene – players will be able to hunt for TAMA tokens in a virtual setting that connects to the real world.

This will be achieved by a mobile app that bridges the Tamadoge metaverse with real-life surroundings. Although the Tamadoge crypto presale has already sold out, the project recently announced that it will be listed on the tier-one exchange OKX.

This is huge news for earlier investors, considering that OKX is one of the largest crypto exchanges globally for both trading volume and registered users. The best way to stay updated about future exchange listings and project developments is to join the Tamadoge Telegram group.

Battle Infinity could also be the best cryptocurrency under $1 based on its recent presale campaign. Just like Tamadoge, Battle Infinity is a brand new project that recently smashed through its ICO hard cap total. Put simply, Battle Infinity raised the equivalent of $5 million in just 24 days. This once again highlights that even during a bear market, crypto presales remain hot.

Battle Infinity is building a ‘multiverse’ ecosystem that offers a full suite of multiplayer games that operate on a play-to-earn basis. Players from all over the world will therefore be able to play Battle Infinity games with the view of earning crypto rewards.

The first gaming product to launch on Battle Infinity is the IBAT Premier League – which is a unique take on fantasy sports. In a nutshell, the IBAT Premier League will initially focus on cricket. players will need to build a custom team of cricket players with a limited budget.

As each player performs in real-world cricket matches, Battle Infinity users will accumulate points. The more points generated, the greater the crypto rewards – which are distributed in IBAT tokens. Following the launch of cricket, other sports will be added to the IBAT Premier League.

This will include soccer, basketball, American football, and more. In addition to fantasy sports, other multiplayer games will be added to the Battle Infinity multiverse. The project will also launch a decentralized exchange, where players can cash out their IBAT tokens. Players can also earn additional IBAT by staking the tokens within the Battle Infinity ecosystem.

Other aspects of this project include NFT ownership of in-game assets. In terms of how to buy Battle Infinity , IBAT can be purchased on PancakewSwap. IBAT is also listed on the centralized exchange LBANK.

One of the most searched crypto this year is Lucky Block, not least because of its hugely successful presale launch that raised over $5 million in early 2022. The LBLOCK token subsequently went on to generate gains in excess of 6,000%.

This meant that LBLOCK became the fastest crypto asset to hit a billion-dollar market capitalization post-ICO. For those unaware of Lucky Block, the project is building an NFT competition platform. Players can enter lucrative prize draws simply for holding an NFT.

Prizes include $1 million worth of Bitcoin, a $1 million UK property, VIP world cup tickets, and a 5-star holiday. Each competition will have its own unique collection of NFTs. Once the collection sells out, the Lucky Block smart contract will execute the prize draw.

This ensures that all Lucky Block competitions are random, fair, and transparent. One of the main attractions of entering a Lucky Block competition is that NFTs will continue to generate passive income for as long as it is held. This is paid in the project’s native token, LBLOCK.

Moreover, the rewards are paid to NFT holders irrespective of whether a prize was won. There are versions of the LBLOCK token. V1 operates on the Binance Smart Chain and this version is primarily held for trading purposes.

V2 operates on the Ethereum blockchain and this version enables LBLOCK to list on tier-one exchanges. Investors can swap V1 for V2 (and vice versa) through a decentralized bridge. All in all, this new NFT project could be one of the best crypto under $1 to add to a long-term portfolio today.

XRP is the native cryptocurrency of the Ripple network. Ripple – which was founded in 2012, offers payment network technology to banks and financial institutions for the purpose of cross-border transactions.

When utilizing the Ripple network, transactions take just 4-5 seconds to process irrespective of where the sending and receiving parties are located. Moreover, it costs financial institutions just a tiny fraction of a cent to initiate cross-border payments.

This is in stark contrast to the traditional SWIFT system, which is typically slow, expensive, and generally inefficient. As the native token of this project, XRP is, therefore, one of the best crypto under $1 to consider today.

XRP by far carries the largest market capitalization on this list of cryptocurrencies under $1. As of writing, the project is valued at over $23 billion. The XRP token, however, is priced at less than $0.50 at this moment in time.

The reason for this is that XRP has a large circulating supply of almost 50 billion tokens. Nonetheless, XRP trades significantly lower than its all-time high of $3.84 – which was triggered back in early 2018. As of writing, XRP is trading 87% lower than its prior high.

In most recent times, XRP is carrying a 52-week high of $1.35. Compared to prices as of writing, this offers an upside of over 180%, should XRP get back to this level when the next crypto bull market is back in force.

Cardano is the next project to consider on this list of the best cryptos under $1. Unlike Bitcoin, Cardano is considered one of the most energy-efficient cryptocurrencies in this space. The reason for this is that Cardano is a proof-of-stake coin.

As a result, the underlying network does not rely on highly competitive mathematical algorithms to verify transactions. In turn, so-called miners are not rewarded in the project’s native token – ADA. In a similar nature to Ethereum, the Cardano network enables developers to deploy and execute smart contract agreements.

This opens up the doors for external projects and crypto assets to build their framework on top of the Cardano network.

Cardano is also considered one of the best crypto staking platforms in this space. Those holding ADA can stake their tokens on the Cardano network directly to generate passive income. Just like the previously discussed XRP, Cardano is a large-cap project.

As of writing, the project carries a market capitalization of over $15 billion. Once again, its low-cost price – which stands at under $0.50 as of writing, is due to its large circulating supply of over 24 billion ADA tokens.

In terms of its performance, Cardano was priced at $2.38 during the most recent bull market. This means that as of writing, investors can buy this top trending crypto at a discount of over 80%.

Dogecoin is a meme coin that was first launched in 2013. This digital currency was originally created as a joke to illustrate how speculative the industry had become. However, in 2021, Dogecoin became mainstream with the crypto community – which resulted in an unprecedented bull run.

For example, Dogecoin was trading at just $0.009 in January 2021. By May 2021, the same digital currency hit an all-time high of $0.74. In just five months of trading, this means that Dogecoin investors witnessed gains of over 8,000%.

And of course, those holding Dogecoin tokens for several years prior to the bull run would have been looking at even more significant growth. Whether or not Dogecoin has another bull run left in it remains to be seen. What we do know, however, is that Dogecoin has a huge community in the online space.

Furthermore, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is a self-proclaimed believer in the future of Dogecoin. So much so that some Tesla products can be purchased with Dogecoin. Even more pertinently is that Tesla actually holds Dogecoin on its balance sheet.

While Tesla recently sold some of its Bitcoin holdings, it refrained from cashing out any of its Dogecoin. At this moment in this, investors can buy Dogecoin at a discount of over 90% when compared to its former high of $0.74.

In a similar nature to the previously discussed Dogecoin, Shiba Inu is one of the best cryptos under $1 for those in the market buying a trending meme coin. Shiba Inu was launched in mid-2020 by a team of anonymous developers that still to this day, have opted not to reveal their identities.

This is the case even though Shiba Inu is now a large-cap cryptocurrency project with a multi-billion dollar valuation. Shiba Inu went from obscurity to becoming a top-15 coin by market cap in the space of just 18 months.

This unprecedented journey meant that early Shiba Inu investors have since witnessed growth of several million percent. Although Shiba Inu was initially created as a meme coin with little real-world use case, the project has since expanded into the metaverse.

Similar to Decentraland and the Sandbox, investors will be able to purchase virtual plots of land within the Shiba Inu metaverse world. The native token of the metaverse is SHIB which adds it to the list of best metaverse coins to watch in 2022. Due to its huge circulating supply of over 589 trillion tokens, Shiba Inu is also an extremely cheap cryptocurrency to buy.

As of writing, for example, one SHIB token is trading at just $0.00001. Therefore, $100 would enable investors to buy over 10 million tokens. As per the current bear market, Shiba Inu is trading at a discount of nearly 90% when compared to its previous all-time high.

Many large crypto exchanges have since launched their own digital asset, which backs the underlying ecosystem. Examples include Binance and its BNB token, which is now one of the most valuable projects in this space.

Those in the market for the best crypto under $1 to buy might instead consider Cronos. This digital asset backs the Crypto.com ecosystem, which is home to a wide variety of diversified products and services. At the forefront of this is the Crypto.com exchange.

Although Crypto.com already offers one of the lowest commission rates in this industry, it provides further discounts to Cronos holders. This will appeal to those that generally trade with a large amount of capital.

Moreover, Crypto.com offers interest accounts that generate interest. Investors can boost the APY earned by staking Cronos tokens. Crucially, Cronos offers real-world utility, which is why it is now one of the best cryptocurrency under $1.

The key challenge for Crypto.com is to begin increasing its market share in the exchange space, which Binance currently dominates by a considerable amount. If it is able to do this, there is every chance that Cronos can continue increasing its market value. in the meantime, Cronos is trading at a huge discount from its 52-week high of $0.96.

Those looking to invest in the future of the metaverse concept might wish to explore Decentraland. Alongside the Sandbox, Decentraland is a leading metaverse project that enables users to explore virtual worlds and socialize alongside their digital avatar.

One of the most appealing aspects of Decentraland is that plots of land can be purchased within its virtual world. Transactions are conducted with the project’s native digital asset – MANA. Upon buying land, it is then up to the owner how they wish to proceed.

The first option is to build virtual real estate on top of the land. Due to the virtual nature of the Decentraland metaverse, options in this regard are limitless. Alternatively, investors might seek to sell their virtual plots of land on the open market.

Before the crypto bear market came to fruition, Decentraland was attracting some serious investors, with some plots selling for over a million dollars. One of the best ways to invest in the future growth of Decentraland is to buy MANA tokens.

The Graph could be a great addition to an investment portfolio, considering its unique product offering. In a nutshell, the Graph is an open-sources protocol that enables blockchain to index data on its respective network.

The reason that this could be a huge market in the coming years is that as the crypto space becomes more mainstream, the demands on blockchain networks become more intense. In turn, as blockchain throughput increases, this has the undesired impact of overloading the network – resulting in slower and more expensive transactions.

The Graph solves this issue by indexing data to ensure that blockchains can obtain relevant information as and when needed, irrespective of how busy the network is. The Graph utilizes its own native digital asset – GRT, to fuel its indexing protocol.

GRT could play a major role in the future of Web 3.0, considering how much data blockchains will be required to handle. As of writing, GRT is available to buy at just over $0.10 per token. Compared to its 52-week high of $1.33, this offers an unprecedented discount of over 90%.

Basic Attention Token is an innovative new crypto project that aims to reward users for their ‘attention’. In its current form, consumers from all over the world are inundated with advertisements and marketing material – much of which is of no interest to the individual.

Not only that, but even if the advertisement is relevant, the consumer does not receive any of the funds that the respective marketing agency has paid. On the contrary, this goes to third-party platforms like Google and Facebook.

Basic Attention Tokens aims to completely shake up this industry by regarding users for viewing ads that are relevant to their wants and needs. This can be achieved by installing and using the Brave browser when surfing the web.

Basic Attention Token is also advantageous for advertisers. The reason for this is that the Brave browser ensures that marketing funds are being used wisely and efficiently, as ads are only shown to the right target audience.

Basic Attention Token, or BAT, is trading in the $0.30 region as of writing. This is significantly lower than its 52-week high of $1.92.

The next option to consider on our list of the best cryptocurrency under $1 is 1inch. The 1inch platform is a decentralized exchange aggregator built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. The main concept with 1inch is that its algorithm has the capacity to scan multiple decentralized exchanges for the best price possible, for a specific crypto asset.

For instance, let’s suppose that an ERC-20 crypto token trades on both UniSwap and SushiSwap. At the time of the order, the 1inch platform identifies that the token is available to buy on SuhsiSwap at a 5% discount when compared to Uniswap.

Therefore, this enables the trader to buy their desired token at the best price possible. The 1inch ecosystem has its own native token – also named 1INCH. The token operates on the Ethereum blockchain and as of writing, carries a small market capitalization of under $400 million.

This offers an opportunity for investors to gain exposure to a growing project at an attractive entry price. This is especially the case considering that 1inch has already facilitated over 23 million trades across more than 3.5 million wallets.

The final project that we will discuss on this list of the best cryptos under $1 is Stellar. This is an established project that has its own native blockchain network which is capable of facilitating cross-border transactions in a matter of seconds.

Sending funds via the Stellar network costs a tiny fraction of a cent, so its framework appeals to both consumers and businesses. Regarding the latter, Stellar has already formed notable partnerships with both IBM and MoneyGram.

And the former, Stellar could be considered as an alternative to traditional money transfer businesses when remitting funds to family members living in the developing world. After all, even in the age of digitalization, remittance fees – especially in Africa, remain high.

The underlying crypto asset that backs the Stellar network is XLM. Otherwise referred to as Lumens, XLM carries a market capitalization of just under $3 billion as of writing. Compared to its 52-week high of over $0.44, XLM can be purchased at a discount of 75% based on current pricing trends.

Now that we have discussed 13 notable cryptocurrency projects that each trade for under $1, we can now discuss whether or not penny cryptos are a viable investment.

First and foremost, it is important to understand that the price of a token often has no relevance to its valuation.

The reason for this is that just like traditional stocks, the value of a crypto asset should be viewed by the market capitalization.

This refers to the total number of tokens in circulation, multiplied by the current market price.

Let’s take Cardano as a prime example.

In comparison, Numeraire is a cryptocurrency with a token price of over $15. However, as of writing, it carries a market capitalization of just $90 million. This is because the project has less than 6 million tokens in circulation.

Crucially, the key takeaway here is that just because a crypto asset has a low token price, it doesn’t mean that it carries a small valuation.

On the flip side, buying a cryptocurrency under $1 does offer the perk of having a much larger number of tokens.

In comparison, investing in Bitcoin or Ethereum requires a large capital outlay just to purchase one token. For example, when Bitcoin previously hit an all-time high, it was trading for over $68,000. This is a significant amount of money to buy just one digital token.

However, in contrast, during the Battle Infinity presale, IBAT was available to buy at just $0.0015. This means that by allocating just $500 to the presale, investors would have obtained over 333,333 IBAT tokens.

This market insight has ranked 13 of the best cryptocurrency under $1 in the industry right now.

As we have discussed extensively, most of the crypto assets listed on this page are available to buy at a huge discount. This is because of the broader crypto bear market.

Overall, Tamadoge represents one of the best crypto assets to keep an eye on, considering that it recently raised more than $19 million in presale funding.

Although Tamadoge is a brand new project, confirmation has already been received that the TAMA token will be listed on the tier-one exchang e, OKX.

What is the cheapest and best crypto?

Notable options to consider right now include Tamadoge, which is building a metaverse ecosystem alongside an NFT gaming platform. Tamadoge is about to be listed on OKX after selling out its presale allocation and raising $19 million along the way. During the presale, TAMA tokens were available to buy at a small fraction of a dollar.

What is the best crypto to buy under $1?

Investors might consider Battle Infinity as one of the best cryptos under $1. This project – which is building a metaverse ecosystem with a variety of multiplayer P2E games, recently sold out its presale campaign, raising over $5 million in presale funding. IBAT now trades on PancakeSwap and various tier-one exchange listings are in the pipeline.

Which crypto coin will reach $1 next?

Those in the market for an established cryptocurrency that is priced under $1 have various options to consider. XRP, for example, is trading at under $0.50 as of writing, albeit, the token carries a 52-week high of $1.35. Another potential option is The Graph, which trades at $0.11 as of writing, but carries a 52-week high of $1.33. Alternatively, investors looking to buy into newly launched crypto projects while they are still young might consider the likes of Tamadoge and Battle Infinity.



