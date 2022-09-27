Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Litecoin & Polygon – American Wrap 13 September – FXStreet

FXStreet Team

Ethereum price is giving up on its bid for a pre-Merge rally amid concerns over rising inflation levels. The leading smart contracts token exchanges hands slightly above $1,600, with losses expected to close below the same level on Tuesday. On the bright side, this pullback might give investors another chance to catch an anticipated Merge-triggered bullish breakout above $2,000.



Litecoin price could be setting up for a powerful move in the coming weeks. Since August's final days, LTC has presented two alternative scenarios with entirely different outcomes. A bullish vs. bearish scenario was issued last week, which identified the ideal market behavior Litecoin price would need to display to be bullish in the short term.



MATIC price currently auctions at $0.86. The smart contract token has been in a sideways congestive zone throughout the summer after rallying 195%. The mundane price action suggests MATIC is forming a triangle. If the triangle thesis is correct, a closing candle above $1.03 could induce a 50% rally, targeting $1.30 before the year ends.



Ethereum price failed and was rejected at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. There is a significant downtick in bearish momentum amidst the recent decline. Invalidation of an uptrend potential depends on the swing low at $1,006 remaining untagged.

Cardano price congestive nature continues during the final week of Sept. Despite the rest of the market experiencing volatile moves this week, the price has been quite stagnant. ADA currently auctions at $0.44 as the bears have prompted a 4% drop in market value.

The privacy that comes with the use of cryptocurrencies has been both a bane and a boon for the community. Boon because it has made finances more of a personal affair but bane because it has also made it an effective medium of illicit financial activities.

Bitcoin price has fallen penny-from-Eiffel style during the New York session on Tuesday, September 27. During the overnight session, the BTC price witnessed an 8% rally. The uptrend's move likely enticed retail traders to go long.

Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.

