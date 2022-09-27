Nothing phone (1) could launch on July 21, be priced at about €500: Report – The Indian Express

After months of scarce details on it’s second product and first ever smartphone, Carl Pei’s Nothing phone (1) now has an unofficial launch date, although details of the phone itself continue to remain a mystery.

A new report by AllRound-PC suggests that the Nothing phone (1) will be officially unveiled on July 21. The report does mention that information comes from an anonymous dealer and could be inaccurate. It is still not clear of July 21 will be the launch date or if it’s the date when the phone will actually go on sale.

Nothing Phone 1 launching on 21 July, 2022.

The report also suggests that the Nothing phone (1) could launch at around 500 Euros (about Rs 41,519) and could feature midrange specifications. We already know that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset, which at this price point could be a Snapdragon 700 series chip, perhaps the recently launched Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

Besides the chip, next to nothing is known about the Nothing phone (1). Carl Pei has previously suggested that the phone will feature a unique design language that will also extend to the software aspect, with NothingOS, the device’s own Android 12-based skin.

The phone will also be the first entry into an ecosystem of products that Pei spoke of earlier, one that will also welcome devices from other brands and work seamlessly with them as well.

Elsewhere, a recent report by Wallpaper also showcased early designs of the Nothing phone (1) internal circuitry and design. Check it our below.

“Nothing Phone (1) preview: a radical reinterpretation of mobile tech” @wallpapermag ⬇️https://t.co/WdnBRAsiUO

— Nothing (@nothing) May 24, 2022

A small glimpse of NothingOS was revealed earlier this year on March 23, and Nothing has since made the Nothing Launcher available for most Android devices on the Play Store for those who want to try it out.

