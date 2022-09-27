Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro and Microsoft Teams Rooms Basic, everything you need to know. – Tom Talks Blog



From 1st September 2022, Microsoft has changed the way Microsoft Teams Rooms are licenced. Here are the official blog and docs.

This is what we had before:

Microsoft Teams Rooms features were identical in Standard and Premium. Premium gave you the additions of the management portal and managed service (a dedicated to this service team of people at Microsoft doing remote email/chat support).

The new model from 1st September 2022 is:

Note it is not a 1:1 feature mapping between Standard and Basic and Premium and Pro. Basic is something new. Pro removes the Microsoft people-based managed service team but will add new features too. There are important changes to understand.

$40 a month will be a big cost jump for lots of customers who have gone with Microsoft Teams Rooms Standard ($15) licencing today and want to maintain the features they have today and have the future advanced features.

There is no getting around that.

With Pro, you are getting more functionality than what Microsoft Teams Rooms Standard offers, especially around management, but you now must move up to Pro to maintain all features (at the end of your contract term).

A lot of functionality has been added to Microsoft Teams Rooms since the Microsoft Teams Rooms Standard licence was introduced many years ago. Microsoft will point out that $40 per room compares well to the competition and that I think they are the only vendor with a completely free (reduced functionality) option with Basic.

For comparison Zoom is $49 per room/per month/or $499 a year, also another $499 a year if you want SIP/H.232 support “Conference Room Connector”. Cisco Webex Rooms might be $29 per room per month, but I can’t find a Cisco link to confirm, can anyone help me understand the Cisco pricing?

Any existing licences will be valid until the contract time ends (typically a year from the initial purchase if buying directly from Microsoft). Larger customers with volume licence agreements will be able to continue using and buying Microsoft Teams Room Standard licences until their licence agreement expires.

However, most new features moving forward will not come to Standard or Premium, only Pro. So Microsoft will be encouraging you to look at Pro.

Standard will not lose any features it already has today. Look out for more feature announcements at the upcoming Microsoft Ignite event (I will cover all the new feature news in my monthly email update here).

For customers without an enterprise agreement, who buy direct from Microsoft or a CSP, you will not be able to buy new Microsoft Teams Rooms Standard or Premium licences; for new rooms, you will have to use either Basic or Pro licences. Once your licence term expires for your existing licences, you must move to Basic or Pro.

Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro includes the Teams Phone licence, which is the ability for the room to also be a Phone, but you will need to add a phone number and connectivity via Microsoft Calling plan, Operator Connect or Direct Routing. This allows the Room System to have a phone number and make and receive straight PSTN calls (that are not meetings).

Microsoft Teams Room Basic does not include Teams Phone. Note this does not mean it does not have PSTN dial in and out for meetings. That feature is called (PSTN) Audio Conferencing and is related to the person who schedules the meeting having that licence.

Yes, both Microsoft Teams Room Basic and Microsoft Teams Room Pro includes Microsoft’s PSTN Audio Conferencing (in markets where the service is available). Meaning when a meeting is initiated from the Room (Meet Now), there will be PSTN Phone numbers to dial into and out of meetings.

This is subject to the regional availability of PSTN Audio Conferencing.

Yes, customers with under 25 Rooms could move from Microsoft Teams Rooms Standard to Basic and save $15 per device per month, but only if they are happy with the basic feature set.

Yes, you can if you want, but the functionality will be different for the users which might be confusing. More importantly, the management and admin experience will be different for the Rooms. You are still limited to a maximum of 25 Basic Rooms/devices.

The licence will be a $0 licence you can order from the Microsoft 365 admin portal. You will be capped to 25 of these licences per tenant.

Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro includes the licence for a Teams Panel for that room.

If you have a use case for Panels without Microsoft Teams Rooms, a low-cost (i.e. same cost as CAP license) license which can be used with Panels standalone is coming very soon.

This is a corner case. It won’t affect typical commercial customers. Microsoft Teams Room Basic can join meetings on other commercial tenants (most organisations worldwide are on Microsoft’s commercial cloud, so if you have E plans or Business plans you are on this cloud). Microsoft has specific “clouds” for US Government (Government Community Cloud, GCC High and DoD). Only approved US Government agencies you are on the GCC cloud your licence will be a GX licence. If you need to call between GCC/GCC High/DoD and commercial tenants, both organisations’ rooms will need a Microsoft Teams Room Pro licence.

This technically works but is not an intended use case. If you want Teams Phone or Azure AD Premium 1, you need to move up to Pro. This may work at launch but is not supported and may be blocked from working in the future.

No, this is not supported/against terms of service (reference). E licences are not for shared devices.

It does technically work today, and I know of some organisations doing it. If you are doing this, you will need to move to the new Basic/Pro licencing. Accounts with user licenses will be blocked from sign-in in on Teams Rooms systems after July 1st, 2023.

If you are running an Android device for personal use, for example, a Teams Display in a personal office, this is OK to run signed in as a user with a user licence (E3, E5 etc.). This will run the device in a personal mode; it won’t be part of the MTR management portal.

Many thanks to numerous friends at Microsoft, partners and device vendors who helped with questions and answers for the blog. If you have any other questions or thoughts. Please let me know.

Be sure to subscribe for all the updates and look out for more Pro feature news coming at Microsoft Ignite.

Pricing: Microsoft Teams Rooms Basic and Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro

Microsoft docs: Microsoft Teams Rooms licenses

Microsoft launch blog: Meet Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro

A Microsoft MVP and Microsoft Certified Master, Tom Arbuthnot is Founder and Principal at Empowering.Cloud as well as a Solutions Director at Pure IP.

Tom stays up to date with industry developments and shares news and his opinions on his Tomtalks.blog, UC Today Microsoft Teams Podcast and email list. He is a regular speaker at events around the world.

Hey mate, I assume “Calling” is supposed to be a heading in the second table?

You had asked about comparing Zoom costs and that no one provides it for free, Zoom one enterprise plus licensing includes ZR and CRC at 1:1 ratio. Cisco flex also includes room registration without loss of features

Great writem up Tom, makes much more sense that the Microsoft announcement!

Thanks Peter 🙂

Thanks for the post, it’ll save me from another headache undoubtedly.

One question though, should Surface Hubs to be licenced with Teams Rooms licences or normal user licences?

