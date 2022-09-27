Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get – LatestLY

Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings will face off against each other in the ninth match of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022. The clash will be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on September 27, 2022 (Tuesday). Virender Sehwag’s side will look to bounce back from their last match defeat against India Capitals while Irfan Pathan’s team are also searching for a win before entering this fixture. Meanwhile, fans searching for Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table Live Updated: India Capitals Hold Top Spot, Manipal Tigers Register First Win

The teams have made contrasting starts to their season so far. Gujarat Giants will take on Bhilwara Kings for the first time in the Legends League 2022. The Gujarat franchise currently are in the second position in the points table with five points while the Kings sit bottom with only one victory.

When Is Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on September 27, 2022 (Tuesday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2/2 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi to watch the live telecast of the Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live at a nominal subscription fee.

