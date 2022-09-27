40 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Save on Apple, UGG, Keurig and More – Entertainment Tonight

Fall has officially arrived and Amazon has endless savings for the new season. Whether you’re hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, electronics, or need to restock your skincare routine, we’ve scoured Amazon to find the best deals worth shopping now. From leggings to AirPods, we’re keeping our eyes on Amazon’s best markdowns across every category.

Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for the best deals on everything we need fast. To make shopping all the marked-down must-haves even easier, we’ve sorted the Amazon sales into categories from fall jackets to home essentials. If you’re a Prime member, the free shipping will save you even more money compared to other retailers. Amazon Prime typically costs $14.99 a month or $7.49 for students, but you can currently sign up for a free 30-day trial and get two-day shipping at no additional cost.

Get $70 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.

If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you’re enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention.

The Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and cellular is on sale for 24% off. Change up your look by switching your band or by customizing your watch face in millions of ways.

The Beats Studio3 Headphone’s Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you’re listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.

These Samsung Galaxy Buds will play all of your music, audiobook, and podcast in studio-quality sound.

The HP Envy Inspire is an all-in-one printer optimized for high-quality photo printing (of 4800 x 1200 dpi). It features a separate photo tray, and can print square, standard and panoramic photos. It also boasts traditional features, such as wireless document printing, scanning and copying. Enjoy a free, six-month ink subscription with your purchase, when you activate a free HP+ plan.

Get the best brightness and image display quality for your home theater needs. Even if you don’t have WiFi, you can connect the projector to your iPhone with an original cable line easily.

If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this fall, there are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including air fryers, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and more.

Ideal for home cooks on a budget, Calphalon’s set of nonstick cookware brings every pot and pan you need to get started in the kitchen and effortlessly clean up after.

Make ice whenever or wherever you need it with Igloo’s countertop ice maker. The simple control panel allows you to choose small or large ice cube sizes to keep drinks cold all day and night long.

If you’ve always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon’s deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot.

These energy efficient black out curtains offers noise reduction to keep the noise and chill out of your home this fall and winter. Available in 19 different colors, find the perfect set to match your home decor.

Clear the air from allergens, dust and pet dander with this HEPA filter. Perfect for medium sized rooms.

Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.

This Black+Decker blender feature a dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and blade making cleanup a breeze.

Save on this other robot vacuum option which pairs with your smartphone for easy control and cleans your floors with twin turbine technology.

Brew delicious coffee at home with this 12-cup carafe with a programmable delay brew of up to 24 hours ahead of time.

Amazon is running a huge fall fashion sale ahead of the new season. Save on clothing, jewelry, and shoes with these must-see discounts.

Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.

Slip into something a little more stylish (and fuzzy) with these UGG Women’s Oh Fluffita Slipper. UGG slides are totally having a moment — as demonstrated by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, no less.

UGG’s ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers.

Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym.

Prepare for the cooler days with this cozy open front cardigan. Score this sweater in one of the 24 different colors.

Step into the trend of the season with these ultra-cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride. Shop the comfy footwear popularized by TikTok.

A wardrobe staple, this fleece sweatshirt is a must-have. Cotton/poly fleece with up to 5% poly fibers makes up this cozy hoodie’s soft and plush fabric.

Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined “V” design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling.

With a stow-away hood, this waterproof, lightweight jacket is ideal for unpredictable days.

This exfoliant is so good, there are literally over 69,000 rave reviews about it on Amazon — and TikTok, too.

Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what almost 100k people are raving about.

The best eye cream for sensitive skin is also one of the most affordable skincare product on our list. Its formula absorbs quickly like a gel but moisturizes deeply like a cream and contains trusty ingredients like hyaluronic acid, licorice extract and vitamin C. This eye moisturizer is dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested and is clinically shown to be non-irritating and hypoallergenic.

Style, dry and volumize your hair in one step. This all-in-one tool has over 18,000 glowing reviews and it’s 46% off right now. Need we say more?

Get a brighter smile within days when you use this LED teeth whitening kit.

Not only does this balm gently cleanse your face, elderberry and starflower oil also help revitalize your complexion.

Amazon devices are an easy way to make your day-to-day routine a bit more bearable. Ahead, shop the best deals on everything from Amazon Fire TVs that can start your favorite TV series with a voice command to the convenient Echo Dot.

For high picture quality, this TV will give you an entertainment experience like never before. With its spectacular color, contrast, clarity, and brightness, you’ll get the most out of your TV screen.

This Amazon Fire Smart TV features Amazon’s Alexa so you can find your favorite apps, discover new shows, check the weather, and more in seconds.

This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child’s room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services.

Make life easier with the Echo Show 8 built with Amazon’s Alexa. Call friends and family, watch movies, update to-do lists, check weather, and control your smart home all in one.

Manage your home while you’re away relaxing with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion.

Whether you’re looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale.

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won’t lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.

Get the deep sleep you’ve always dreamed about with this 12″ medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy.

The all-new ZINUS 12 Inch mattress is not only ultra cooling, but provides pressure relief.

Experience a deep and refreshing sleep with the Green Tea mattress. The Green Tea is in every mattress layer and gives freshness and the ActivCharocal blocks out any moisture-induced smells that come into your room every day and night.

