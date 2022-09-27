What is an NFT? Experts explain what 'non-fungible token' actually means – WLS-TV

WATCH LIVE

Most people know that NFT stands for "non-fungible token." But what does that really mean? Experts explain what it stands for.

You've got questions. We've got answers. So, what exactly is an NFT?

"'NFT' stands for non-fungible token," explains Gary Vaynerchuck, an entrepreneur and CEO otherwise known in the NFT community and by his fans as Gary Vee. "When people say, 'Well, what does that mean?' I think the thing I always go to with is it's actually owning something in a digital environment."

Kelly Crow, a Wall Street Journal Art Market Reporter further explains, "In the simplest forms, it's proof that you own a thing. This proof doesn't come in the form of a paper contract that you keep in an archive or that your lawyer hangs on to. It's something that you own digitally."

