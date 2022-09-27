Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at up to Rs 18,000 off at Amazon Great Indian Festival: here are the deals – 91mobiles

Samsung is offering a discount of up to Rs 20,000 on the launch price of the Galaxy S22 flagship, while the premium S20 FE 5G gets a Rs 29,000 discount.

Samsung India has announced a slew of deals and discounts for its smartphones at the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Discounts include three major deals for the company’s flagship grade S series smartphones, including the latest flagship that it has on offer — the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Additionally, the more affordable smartphones are also getting offers that buyers can avail, which include a host of deals on the company’s mid- and entry-level M-series smartphones.

According to information shared by Samsung for the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the Samsung Galaxy S22 (review) will be available at a discounted price of Rs 52,999. The smartphone was launched in mid-February this year, with its base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 72,999. This gives it a discount of Rs 20,000 on its launch pricing in the country.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (review), meanwhile, can be purchased at Rs 91,999 at the sale. The S22 Ultra is the highest-end Samsung smartphone in India, barring the Galaxy Z series foldables, and was launched at Rs 1,09,999 for its base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Finally, among the premium phones, the Galaxy S20 FE (review) was launched at Rs 55,999 in March last year and comes with features such as the Snapdragon 865 old generation flagship SoC — and a 6.5-inch 120Hz display. The smartphone can now be availed at Rs 26,999 — marking a discount of Rs 29,000 on the launch pricing.

Other deals that will be available at the Amazon sale starting on Thursday, September 22nd include the Galaxy M13 (review), M32 Prime, M33 5G and M53 5G. Of this lot, the mid-range Galaxy M53 5G (review) was launched in April this year at Rs 26,499 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and will be available in sale at Rs 19,999.

The Galaxy M33 5G, meanwhile, was launched at Rs 18,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and will be available at Rs 11,999 in the sale. The Galaxy M32 Prime (review) and M13, on the other hand, can be purchased at Rs 10,349 and Rs 8,499 respectively.

*Note: All deal prices will be ‘effective’ prices, which will include sale deals as well as bank and exchange offers.

