UPDATE: Tesla’s PG&E facility at Elkhorn catches fire, shuts down Highway 1 – TESLARATI

Update 6:05 ET: PG&E said that property damage to the battery is expected to exceed $50,000. Details regarding safety system were added to paragraph 4.

Tesla’s Elkhorn Battery Storage Facility, located in Monterey County, California caught fire last night around 1:30 AM after one Tesla Megapack was reported ablaze.

PG&E told Teslarati that it became aware of the fire at 1:30 AM, and that, as of 9:28 AM, that fire is still being fought by local firefighters along with assistance from PG&E.

The fire seems to have started in an isolated Megapack, according to details released by PG&E. The fire was confined to a single Megapack, which is Tesla’s commercial battery storage system. The safety systems at the facility worked as designed when the fire was detected. The battery storage facility was automatically disconnected from the electrical grid, the company told us.

PG&E said the Elkhorn Battery Storage System has a safety system that consists of various protocols:

There have been no injuries to onsite personnel, and customers have reported no outages at this time. Reports have indicated that Highway 1 has been closed due to the fire. PG&E did not include this in their statement.

The 182.5-megawatt energy storage system was commissioned and certified for market participation by the California Independent System Operator on April 7, 2022. The battery helps store excess energy from solar panels and helps California avoid blackouts during heat waves and other times when energy use is high.

256 Tesla Megapacks are present on the site, with the ability to store and dispatch up to 730 megawatt-hours of energy to the grid at a maximum rate of 182.5 MW for up to four hours during times of high demand. Construction on the project officially began in July 2020.

Tesla Megapack-powered BESS at Moss Landing commissioned to PG&E’s grid

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

In an emailed tip sent to Teslarati, a reader shared that a filmmaker is…

Ford has shaken up their leadership team as they seek to expand its software…

According to research published by the International Energy Agency, EV sales are expected to…

Tesla plans to open a sales, service, and delivery center in Northbrook, Illinois. Last…

General Motors has invested nearly a half billion dollars into stamping and new press…

Copyright © TESLARATI. All rights reserved.

source