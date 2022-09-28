Could Alphabet (GOOGL Stock) fall towards the 102 level? – FXStreet

AAATrade Team

Today’s instrument is Alphabet Inc. Class A‘s stock traded on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker GOOGL.

Looking at GOOGL ‘s chart, we can see that it is traded at around $110. If today it is able to pass its resistance level which is located at about $112, we could see it reaching its next resistance level at about $115 otherwise it should fall towards its support level at about $102.



EUR/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses after having dropped to its weakest level in over two decades at 0.9538 earlier in the day. ECB President Lagarde reiterated that they will continue to raise rates, helping the euro find some demand.

GBP/USD failed to build on Tuesday's modest recovery gains and dropped below 1.0650 on Wednesday. Although the pair recovered to the 1.0700 area, it is having a difficult time gathering momentum amid the risk-averse market atmosphere.

Gold staged a modest recovery from its lowest level since April 2020 touched on Tuesday, though lacked any follow-through buying. An intraday US dollar downtick was seen as a key factor that offered some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.

Dogecoin price undid its gains seen between September 21 and 24 as it came tumbling down, following the footsteps of Bitcoin price.

The Russian natural gas is now bubbling somewhere in the Baltic Sea, being wasted in front of the horrified eyes of hundreds of millions of Europeans suffering from a historical energy crisis.

