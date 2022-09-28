Samsung to Build $17 Billion Semiconductor Plant in Texas – ThomasNet News

New: Buy Now on Thomas and Pay Over Time with Credit Key Learn More
Mike Hockett Dec 23, 2021
The ongoing global semiconductor shortage has generated plenty of headlines, but recent news indicates that several major technology companies aim to alleviate supply chain issues in the U.S.
Six days after Texas Instruments announced plans for a potential $30 billion investment to build up to four semiconductor plants in northern Texas beginning next year, Samsung Electronics said it will spend $17 billion to build a chip plant in Taylor, Texas.
The project marks Samsung’s largest-ever single investment in the U.S., and the South Korean company said it will directly result in over 2,000 new, high-tech jobs.
Groundbreaking on the massive facility — which will span nearly 2 square miles — is scheduled for the first half of next year, and the company expects operations to begin in the second half of 2024.
Samsung said the new plant will make semiconductor products used in mobile technologies, 5G applications, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence. The company expects the facility to serve as a hub for its semiconductor production, complementing its plant in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, which began producing chips in 2017.
“As we add a new facility in Taylor, Samsung is laying the groundwork for another important chapter in our future,” Kinam Kim, Samsung Electronics Device Solutions Division chief executive and vice chairman, said in a news release. “With greater manufacturing capacity, we will be able to better serve the needs of our customers and contribute to the stability of the global semiconductor supply chain.”
The Texas plant will raise Samsung’s total U.S. investment to $47 billion since the company began operating in the country in 1978. Samsung currently has more than 20,000 U.S. employees.
Image Credit: Samsung
