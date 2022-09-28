9 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Beauty Deals and Skincare Discounts – Cosmopolitan

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we love. Promise.

If there’s one thing you need to know about me, it’s that I’m an Amazon Prime Day fiend. I’ve gotten almost all of my most-used items on major sale in the last few years. Amazon Prime Day fitness deals? Check—I snagged hand weights at 30 percent off. Then, I grabbed Amazon Prime Day gifts for every single person in my life. And obviously, I’ve also purchased my fair share of Amazon Prime Day beauty deals too, like affordable hair dryers, mascaras, and retinol creams at up to 40 percent off. So when I heard we’re getting Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale (aka Prime Day 2.0), I internally squealed.

And since I’m already gearing up to shop, I’ve got all the just-released details below on when Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is, what the fall Prime Day beauty deals will be like, and some sales you can already shop now. Shall we?

It’s official: will be on October 11 and 12. Since items sell out fast (seriously), don’t wait if you know there are products you want, or they’ll likely already be out of stock. The good news? There will be new sales dropping constantly throughout the two-day event, so feel free to keep checking here, as I’ll be on Fall Prime Event duty reporting all the best sales below.

Just remember that you have to be a Prime member to shop all the deals, so sign up for an beforehand to shop when the deals go live (don’t worry—Amazon offers and a if you have ~commitment issues~).

Plus, Amazon won’t be the only one getting in on the deals, as competitors like Sephora and Ulta will likely run their own beauty sales on October 11 and 12, so you’ll have the chance to stock up on tons of beauty products at major discounts all at once. Is this what nirvana feels like?

Amazon is pretty tight-lipped about what’s on sale in the Prime Early Access Sale so far. But if it’s anything like July’s Prime Day or previous year’s, you can expect significant discounts on makeup, hair tools, skincare, makeup brushes, and so much more. So even though we don’t have all the deals just yet, get a head start on your shopping with these sales that are already available:

This best-selling Amazon makeup bag (at up to 13 percent off rn) will make a great travel companion on your next trip, thanks to an easy-to-clean plastic lining and slots to hold your makeup brushes. It also comes in both single and double-layer depending on just how much you overpack prepared you are.

Have you tried a water flosser yet? I’m obsessed because it dislodges food, built-up plaque, and overall ~gunk~ from between your teeth faster and gentler than regular floss. Make your dentist and wallet v happy by grabbing this while it’s 20 percent off.

Want smooth under-eyes that don’t look cakey or greasy? Lemme introduce you to this NYX concealer that’s on sale right now. It’s one of my faves because it’s so lightweight but somehow (magically?) has full coverage to disguise dark circles and zits.

Um, wait a minute, this best-selling mascara is on sale? I’m unwell. I’ve been paying full price (rude) for this volumizing mascara for years because it doesn’t flake or smudge, even after eight or more hours of wear.

Since I discovered the innovation that is a blow-dryer brush, I’ve had ridiculously good hair days far more often. Lemme explain: I’m able to easily shape my bangs, flip out my ends, and add volume at the roots, all while blow-drying my hair from wet to dry. I always recommend this one to friends because it has three heat settings depending on if you have fine/medium hair or thick/coarse hair, plus a cool shot to lock in your style. And whaddya know? It’s 25 percent off rn. Ty, Prime.

My hairstylist swears by this Hot Tools curling iron for creating long-lasting curls and waves, so she’s officially convinced me to pick it up now that it’s 40 percent off. The gold-barrel iron is available in four different sizes depending on your ~vibes~ (like beach waves, tight ringlets, or big curls).

Okay, confession: I got this Amazon makeup brush kit when I was in college (aka years ago), and I still reach for these brushes over the high-end, fancy ones on my vanity, because they’re that good. The kit comes with every single kind of brush you need for gel eyeliner, cream eyeshadow, contour, cream blush, full-coverage foundation—you name it. Needless to say, I should probably pick up a new set while it’s on sale.

Consider this your sign to start doing gel nails at home, which is already on sale even before Amazon’s Fall Prime Event. It has a motion sensor (that a casual rave about) that makes it easy to just slide your hands under the light to cure your gel polish without fiddling with buttons while you’re trying to dry your mani.

Okay, so not only is this rose-gold blow-dryer chic as hell and on sale, but it also has a super-cool “turbo button” which boosts the speed to 110 mph to dry your hair fast (and the agree). It also has two regular speeds and two heat settings depending on your hair type and your styling goals, and it comes with a concentrator nozzle, a comb attachment, and a diffuser.

