Dead to Me season 3 is not coming to Netflix in October 2022 – Netflix Life

DEAD TO ME (L to R) CHRISTINA APPLEGATE as JEN HARDING and LINDA CARDELLINI as JUDY HALE in DEAD TO ME. Cr. Saeed Adyani/NETFLIX © 2022

The wait for the third and final season of Dead to Me is almost over! Fans of the Emmy-nominated dark comedy series have been anxiously awaiting Dead to Me season 3’s release for almost two-and-a-half years. But this fall, Jen and Judy finally make their comeback.

Dead to Me season 3 has been a long time coming. Netflix officially ordered the third and final season in July 2020, but due to setbacks from the pandemic and Christina Applegate’s health, the season continued to be understandably pushed back.

No matter how long it took to come together, Dead to Me fans would have gladly waited twice the amount of time to see how the story all comes to an end. The season 2 finale featured even more game-changing revelations as well as a car accident we never saw coming.

Answers are on their way, but we won’t be seeing the final season drop on Netflix in October 2022. Dead to Me wasn’t included on the complete list of new release titles coming in the month. However, the new season has been confirmed for release in November 2022.

During the TUDUM fan event on Sept. 24, Netflix allowed Dead to Me star James Marsden to introduce the first teaser for Dead to Me season 3, which included the long anticipated release date. The final season makes its premiere on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Earlier this spring, Netflix teased the third and final season would be released in fall 2022 without naming a specific month. Previously, the first two seasons had been released in May, but the series had missed that release timeframe in both 2021 and 2022.

We can’t wait to see what the final round of episodes brings for Jen and Judy and what the future has in store post-car accident (and f-bomb-filled trip to the emergency room). Less than two months to go until our favorite foul-mouthed duo are back in action!

Don’t miss Dead to Me season 3 on Nov. 17 only on Netflix.

Build your custom FanSided TV email newsletter with news and analysis on Netflix and all your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and more.

Your favorite teams, topics, and players all on your favorite mobile devices.

© 2022 Minute Media – All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

source