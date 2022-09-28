Deals: Apple's M2 MacBook Air on Sale for All-Time Low Price of $1099 ($100 Off) – MacRumors

Amazon and B&H Photo today have Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00. At both retailers you can get this sale in the Silver and Midnight colors.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At $100 off, this is a match of the all-time low price on the 256GB M2 MacBook Air. On Amazon, shipping estimates provide a window between September 17 and 20 for most places in the United States. B&H Photo provides free expedited shipping and estimates a September 19 delivery date.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you’re shopping for a new Apple notebook.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

How big of an upgrade are Apple’s cheapest mainstream flagship phones?

Apple’s latest Pro phones replace the notch with an innovative “Dynamic Island,” but what else is new compared to last year’s models?

Apple on September 12 released iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7, delivering important fixes for multiple security vulnerabilities, including at least one that has been actively exploited.

Figure out if the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro is the one for you.

Apple’s latest mainstream iPhone models come in two sizes with A15 chip, car crash detection, satellite connectivity, and more. iPhone 14 is available now, while iPhone 14 Plus launches on October 7.

Stage Manager multitasking, new Weather app, Display Zoom, and more.

Apple’s next-generation Mac operating system with Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, and more.

New 14″ and 16″ models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options as the most significant changes.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source