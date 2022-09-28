Next Tesla FSD Beta update, v10.69 drops on August 20 – Not a Tesla App

Elon Musk shook the Tesla community through one simple tweet: “FSD Beta 10.69 drops on 8/20”.

He followed up the Full Self Driving announcement tweet with another one stating: this release will be big. Just days earlier, the CEO promised Tesla shareholders at the 2022 Annual Meeting FSD would be available to the public this year.

He told shareholders that the next update is so incredible that it may need a different name. “10.13, we have been working on it for a while and what has happened is that we’ve made some pretty significant architectural improvements. So, it is really more than 10.12 to 10.13 release. It might, I don’t want to speak too soon, but it might qualify for 10.69. It has to earn that, obviously!”

Musk said the FSD team has been working seven days a week and there have been some major improvements to complex left turns, including Chuck’s Turn. But also dramatic breakthroughs in artificial intelligence. “We’re solving a very important part of AI and one that can ultimately save millions of lives. And prevent 10 of millions of serious injuries by driving just an order of magnitude safer than people.”

This announcement is after the California Department of Motor Vehicles filed two complaints with the state’s Office of Administrative Hearings stating that Telsa is deceiving owners with FSD and Autopilot. CNBC reported that the filings state, “these ‘Autopilot’ and ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’ labels and descriptions represent that vehicles equipped with the ADAS features will operate as an autonomous vehicle, but vehicles equipped with those ADAS features could not at the time of those advertisements, and cannot now, operate as autonomous vehicles.”

The DMV wants the company to better educate Tesla drivers about the capabilities of these programs. Tesla has 15 days to respond. The filings went to the office on July 28. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is also conducting at least 37 crash investigations that it is believed some form of ADAS was in use at the time of the collision.

Musk told shareholders that FSD Beta has logged more than 40 million miles and expects more than 100 million by the end of the year. He also reported on his experience, “It’s working well for me.” He added that FSD Beta will be available to anyone who requests it by year-end.

We know quite a bit about FSD Beta 10.13 already. In fact, we recently received the full FSD Beta 10.13 release notes for the update. What we don’t know is how much of an improvement FSD Beta 10.69 is over beta 10.13.

We largely expect beta 10.69 to be bug fixes on top of the internally released beta 10.13, but it’s always possible that we may see some additions to the release notes. FSD Beta 10.13 was based on Tesla’s 2022.16 update, which is getting a little long in the tooth, but that’s unlikely to change with beta 10.69.

Hopefully Tesla has a quick followup to 10.69 that is based off the latest public update, 2022.24.

FSD Beta 10.13 has an improved vehicle path which appears to show the vehicle’s intended path in the visualizations as far out as possible. It’s also expected to be a big improvement with roundabouts.

Elon has previously said that Tesla is working on navigating without map data and even without GPS, but it looks like that is still a work in progress.

Tesla provides users plenty of apps to view in the car, but the one most enthusiasts find themselves checking more than the rest is the Energy app. So be prepared to spend even more time on this application with the 2022.36 update. The Energy app has been overhauled to provide users far more data to monitor consumption and tips to extend the charge range.

The redesigned Energy app has three tabs at the top of the screen, Drive, Park and Consumption. The Consumption tab already existed, but the Drive tab (formerly Trip) has been revamped and the Park tab is brand new.

By tapping on Drive, users are presented with a wealth of information about how their Tesla is consuming energy throughout a trip.

A chart shows how the battery power is depleted over distance driven. It’s also color-coded now, not based on the state of charge of the battery, but based on how the vehicle performed over the segment of the route compared to Tesla’s predictions. You still have the gray line which is Tesla’s prediction and the colored line which is your actual usage.

However, now owners can go deeper into the data. Further down the screen is a list detailing what was consuming the energy. The list includes Driving, Climate, Battery Conditioning, Elevation and Everything Else.

Below each item, you have the percentage of energy each item used, and to the right, you can see how it compared to Tesla’s trip projection.

Tesla also provides feedback on how the user can extend the vehicle’s range by offering tips like keeping the speed down or a recommended cabin temperature.

By tapping on Park, the screen lists all the features that can consume energy when the Tesla is, you guessed it, parked. The list includes Sentry Mode, Screen Time, Preconditioning, Cabin Overheat Protection, Mobile App, Summon Standby and Vehicle Standby.

Of course, we know that all these elements consume energy. But now, with this knowledge, users can determine if they think having conveniences such as the Cabin Overheat Protection active is worth the energy consumed (you’ll soon be able to customize when COP turns on).

Similar to the Drive tab, Tesla will display the percentage of energy consumed for each item and how it compares to presumably the Tesla fleet. This allows you to see whether a specific feature is consuming more energy than expected.

You’ll also be able to view the energy used while parked since the last drive or since the vehicle was last charged by tapping the menu on the top right corner.

The Consumption tab appears to be the same information currently found in the current energy app. This line chart displays all the time users experimented with the acceleration or regenerated braking over the past 5, 15 and 30 miles. It also gives that vital information, your projected range based on how you’ve been operating your Tesla during those distances. The Trip tab has been renamed Drive.

Tesla owners are always looking for more information about how this piece of technology is operating. The Energy tab provides that information in real-time and now will give vital data for how energy is consumed. This redesigned app will be especially useful for those who push the range limits or go on long trips where every percentage point of battery power is crucial.

Tesla recently announced that it was dropping the requirement to get into FSD Beta to a Safety Score of 80+.

Once a driver’s Safety Score goes above 80+ and they’ve driven at least 100 miles on Autopilot, they should receive the latest version of FSD Beta. The latest version of FSD Beta is 10.69.2.2 (2022.20.17).

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce the improvements that the Autopilot and Beta teams have made to the driver-assistance software. On September 19th, Musk said, “FSD Beta 10.69.2.1 looks good, extending to 160k owners in US & Canada.”

As users and future FSD Beta testers chimed in with questions, Teslascope inquired about those in the Safety Score queue with an 80+ receiving Beta. Musk responded, “Yes, all US & Canada cars with safety scores above 80 should receive an invitation to download FSD Beta by tomorrow [September 20th].”

Additionally, Musk clarified BLCKMDL3’s question as to whether Tesla would automatically push FSD Beta to owners with a sufficient Safety Score with 100+ miles of driving. “Yes,” Musk says.

However, there appears to be one issue if you’re trying to get into the FSD Beta program. It seems that Tesla wants to avoid rolling back vehicle software. So, if you’re in the FSD Beta queue and you’re running a 2022.24, or 2022.28 build, you may have to wait for an updated version of FSD Beta because the most recent version of Beta is built on 2022.20.

Rolling back a major update appears to be something Tesla wants to avoid. It’s possible that Tesla does not rigously test rollbacks, while functionality and upgrade testing is a standard part of their releases.

In addition, customers downgrading from 2022.28 to 2022.20 would lose bug fixes, various improvements and features, and safety features that they may have already started getting used to.

Tesla’s Safety Score was introduced in the fall of 2021 as a way for Tesla to keep a tally on owners’ driving behaviors. Although the Safety Score is far from perfect, it is one metric Tesla uses to decide who they should allow into their beta program.

FSD Beta continues to go out to new owners. If you’ve requested access to FSD Beta and haven’t received it yet, keep your Safety Score up and keep driving on Autopilot as much as safely possible. If you’re on an update after 2022.20, you may have to wait until the next beta, which is expected to be FSD Beta 10.69.3 and should be available shortly after Tesla’s AI Day Part II, which is scheduled for September 30th.

