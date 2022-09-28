One More Social Security, SSI Payment Coming in September. Here's When – CNET

Your guide to a better future

Just one more Social Security payment is scheduled to go out for September, and SSI beneficiaries will get another check this month — we’ll explain why.

Katie Teague

Writer

Katie is a writer covering all things how-to at CNET, with a focus on Social Security and notable events. When she’s not writing, she enjoys playing in golf scrambles, practicing yoga and spending time on the lake.

Most Social Security recipients have received their payments for September. But the Social Security Administration still has two more checks to send: One for those with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st, and another one for those who receive Supplemental Security Income. If you’re an SSI beneficiary, we’ll explain why you’re getting two payments this month.

As we get closer to the end of the year, keep an eye out in the mail for a letter about your Social Security benefits increase for 2023 — it should arrive in December. This is the largest increase in 40 years, and the letter will have details about your benefit rate for next year. You can also access your benefits online on the Social Security Administration’s website.

See below to find out when you’ll get your next Social Security check and how your payment date is determined. Just started receiving Social Security payments? Here’s how to pause them and potentially get a larger amount later. Also, here’s the best time to start collecting your benefits and how to apply for Social Security Disability benefits.

The Social Security Administration sends out payments on three different Wednesdays of each month — the second, third and fourth Wednesday. The Wednesday you’ll get your money all depends on your birth date. Payments for Supplemental Security Income recipients generally arrived on the first of each month (see below). We’ll break it down.

See the September schedule below.

Your payment date depends on your birthday and when you started receiving benefits.

If you received Social Security benefits before May 1997, or if you receive both Social Security and SSI, the payment schedule is different. Instead, you’ll receive your Social Security payment on the third day of each month and your SSI on the first day of each month.

However, those payment dates change if the 1st or 3rd of the month falls on a weekend. For instance, April 3 fell on a Sunday this year so you would’ve received your Social Security payment two days early, on April 1.

Here’s the September schedule (PDF) for when you could get your Social Security check and/or SSI money.

Note that Aug. 24 was the final payment date for August.

If your check doesn’t arrive on the date listed above based on your birth date or other circumstances, the Social Security Administration says to wait three additional mailing days before calling. If you still haven’t received it, you can then call 800-772-1213 to speak with a representative.

The SSA notes that wait times to speak with a representative are shorter Wednesday through Friday and later in the day (between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time).

While you wait, you can also access your Social Security benefits online by visiting ssa.gov/myaccount.

We update this story each month as the payment dates change.

