Warning: iOS 16.1 Beta Breaking GPS on iPhone 14 Pro Models – MacRumors

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max owners should be aware that the iOS 16.1 beta is preventing the GPS from working properly on the devices for many users. Anyone who relies on location tracking should avoid the beta for now.



Bugs are common with beta software, but this issue affects a core function of the iPhone, prompting us to share this warning. iPhone 14 Pro users who already installed the iOS 16.1 beta will have to downgrade to iOS 16.0.1 or wait until a later iOS 16.1 beta fixes the issue in order to restore GPS functionality. A cause of the bug is unclear.

Like the Apple Watch Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro models feature dual-frequency GPS support. This means the iPhones can receive signals from GPS satellites operating on both the legacy L1 frequency and the higher-power L5 frequency, which can better travel through obstacles like buildings and trees. A combination of the two signals should lead to improved location accuracy in mapping apps and more.

The standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus do not have dual-frequency GPS support.

