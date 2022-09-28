Huawei has introduced the Mate 50 series internationally, having already presented the flagship smartphones in China. Billed as a marker for the tenth anniversary of the launch of the first Mate smartphones, the Mate 50 series consists of the Mate 50, Mate 50E, Mate 50 RS Porsche Design and the Mate 50 Pro. However, Huawei has only decided to release the Mate 50 Pro outside China, for the time being.
According to Huawei, it has no plans to sell the Mate 50E or Mate 50 RS Porsche Design in Europe and other markets. Conversely, the company states that a decision has not been made about whether the regular Mate 50 will be available in markets other than China. Incidentally, the Mate 50 Pro arrives in Europe with EMUI 13, not HarmonyOS. Currently, it is unknown what Android version EMUI 13 is based on; all EMUI 12 builds remain stranded on Android 10.
The Mate 50 Pro starts at €1,299 with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage in black and silver colourways. While Huawei smartphones do not support microSD cards, Huawei continues to equip the likes of the Mate 50 Pro with its proprietary Nano Memory (NM) card slots. Alternatively, Huawei will sell the Mate 50 Pro in ‘Leather Orange’ with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage for €1,399. Please see our Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro launch article for hardware details.
Purchase the Huawei P50 Pro on Amazon
Huawei
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Huawei Mate 50 Pro: Variable aperture camera flagship arrives in Europe at Apple iPhone 14 Pro prices – Notebookcheck.net
Huawei has introduced the Mate 50 series internationally, having already presented the flagship smartphones in China. Billed as a marker for the tenth anniversary of the launch of the first Mate smartphones, the Mate 50 series consists of the Mate 50, Mate 50E, Mate 50 RS Porsche Design and the Mate 50 Pro. However, Huawei has only decided to release the Mate 50 Pro outside China, for the time being.