Instagram Reels Download: How to Download Instagram Reels Video Online on Android Mobile, iPhone, PC – MySmartPrice

Instagram Reels has become popular in India, thanks to ban on Tik Tok in mid-2020.

Instagram Reels popularity has been skyrocketing since its inception. It is competing with Tik Tok in several countries. Instagram now has a dedicated tab of Reels where you can see a plethora of short videos of different trends, dubbed dialogues, songs, and more. Instagram Reels videos can be as long as up to 30 seconds and anyone can create them using the Instagram camera application. That being said, most of us sometimes want to download some Instagram Reels videos for offline viewing. In this article, we are going to tell you about the five best apps and online tools that allow Instagram Reels video download on your mobile, laptop or desktop. So, without wasting your time, let’s know how to download videos from Instagram Reels.

Also Read: YouTube Video Download: How to Download MP4 Video from YouTube Using Online Downloader and Converter Apps



Although Instagram does not allow you to download Instagram Reels on your device, it still gives you an option to save it in the app. Users who just want to save the video and don’t want to download it can follow these steps:

Also Read: Instagram Reels: How to Make Reels Videos on Instagram

Here is the list of 5 best apps and online tools to save Instagram Reels videos:

Inflat, earlier known as Ingrammer, is probably one of the best tools available to download Instagram Reels with ease. The best part about this website is that you can download the videos directly on your mobile, PC, desktop or laptop. The website also allows you to download videos from other popular social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter. Furthermore, it also helps to grow your Instagram official account with the right set of tools and strategies. However, in order to activate, users need to opt for a subscription.

The premium version allows you with auto-replies, finding the right hashtags for your business, streamlining leads generated on Instagram, and more. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Also Read: YouTube to MP3 Converter: 5 Best Apps and Softwares to Download Audio from YouTube Video on Your Phone or Laptop

If you are on the Android platform and want to download Instagram Reels, there is an app for that. Users can download Story saver for Instagram, insta story downloader from Google Play Store. It is quite a popular application that allows you to download Instagram Reels within seconds. The app also allows you to download other things as well. Users can easily download the IG videos Instagram Story using the application. Furthermore, the app also allows users to save photos and videos with simple steps.

The app also allows users to download video and images from a private account and one can also download multiple videos at the same time. So, if you want to download Instagram Reels using this app, all you need to do is follow these steps:

There is also a dedicated application to download Instagram Reels video on your iPhone. The app comes with a plethora of features to repost things on your Instagram profile. One can repost and archive photos and videos from Instagram. Furthermore, the app also allows you to get popular hashtags to make your content popular.

Additionally, it also comes with features that will help grow the audiences of businesses and influencers. Users can search for the InSaver application for Instagram on the Apple App store and simply instal it. Once done, you can follow these steps:

Instadp is yet another great website to download Instagram Reels video on your laptop or mobile device. The website allows you to just paste the URL and voila, your video will be downloaded instantly. Unlike other websites, where they can be suspicious, this one is probably safe to use. The website also allows users to download Instagram Stories with the same process. All you need to do is copy the Instagram Story link and paste it on the website. Users need to follow these steps:

Also Read: Facebook Video Download: How To Save Videos From Facebook On Android, iPhone And Laptops

Many users might be looking for the best Instagram Reels video downloader that has clean and easy-to-use interface. The answer to this is the Igram.io, which is the all-in-one downloader for Instagram that has minimal ads, clean interface and more. The website is optimized for both mobile, and desktop. Above all, the website can be added to the home screen of mobile and PC so that the tool can be easily accessed. Users can follow these steps to download videos from Instagram Reels.



Reels Downloader app from Ezapo Technologies is also a great app to download Instagram Reels on your Android smartphone. The app offers a simplistic UI and it directly saves all the Instagram Reels on your device. The best part about it is that it doesn’t bombard you will ads, which is a common problem with most of these applications. Apart from downloading Reels, you can save high-quality photos and videos as well. One can also re-post, share, delete photos and videos right from the application. Here’s how to use this application:

Here are some interesting Instagram Reels statistics that you should know:

Reels posted by a private account can be viewed by people who are following it. Others are restricted from viewing the Reels videos. One can download the Instagram reels of a private account by copying the Reels video URL or link and pasting it on any of these downloader tool platforms.

Instagram Reels support only two types of video file format. The first one is MP4 and the second one is MOV.

As per the company, the current maximum length of Instagram Reels is 60 seconds. This means that you can upload Reels up to 60 seconds in length. Earlier, it was just 30 seconds, however, the company has recently increased the time limit.

The maximum file size you can upload on Instagram Reels is 4GB. So, it is important to make videos that should not exceed this file size otherwise, it will be compressed and you may lose some video quality.

Instagram Reels is the latest addition to the long list of features on Instagram. With this, users can upload a 15-second video clip on the social media platform. Do not get confused between IGTV and Instagram Reels. The IGTV videos are generally those long-duration videos that can be as long as 10 minutes for most accounts, and up to one hour for larger accounts. The Instagram Reels videos generally end up in 15 seconds. Moving on, the Reels are similar to TikTok, where you make a video based on popular music, combine it with a plethora of filters and effects, and share it with friends, to your Stories, Explore Feed. The company has also added a dedicated Reels tab in the application, which allows users to access the Reels feed with ease.

No, Reels on Instagram do not expire. Reels are like photos and videos on your Instagram account, which cannot expire. However, if you post a Reel on an Instagram story, then it will expire after 24 hours.

Instagram Stories would appear as a photo, video or text on your Instagram account. Users can watch the Instagram stories by clicking on their DP. However, stories will go away after 24 hours. On the other hand, Instagram Reels is basically a short video that can have a length of up to 90 seconds. One can use different effects, music, and more to create Instagram Reels.

Thanks for reading till the end of this article. For more such informative and exclusive tech content, like our Facebook page

Apple iPhone 14 vs Apple iPhone 13

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Realme 9 Pro vs Realme 9 Pro Plus

OnePlus 10R vs OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G

Apple iPhone 12 vs Apple iPhone 13

source