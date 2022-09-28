15-inch MacBook Air expected to launch in 2023 – The Apple Post

Apple is rumored to be working on a new 15-inch MacBook Air, which will feature the same modern design as the 13.6-inch version announced earlier this year but in a larger form factor, with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggesting that the new machine will likely be unveiled next year.
Mentioned in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says “next year should be pretty jam-packed for Apple”, the rumored 15-inch MacBook Air is likely to make an appearance, although details about what the new machine will offer, including the type of chip it will use and any other internal improvements, weren’t shared.
The 13.6-inch MacBook Air, which rumors have suggested the next year’s larger 15-inch model will be based on, features a Liquid Retina display, 1080p HD camera, MagSafe charging, and more in four new finishes — midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray.
Image: Apple
Measuring just 11.3 millimetres thin and 2.7 pounds in weight, the 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air is thinner than Apple’s original iPhone, featuring two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories, a 3.5 mm audio jack with support for high-impedance headphones, a full-height function row with Touch ID, and Apple’s Force Touch trackpad.
An expected launch window within 2023 wasn’t shared by Gurman, although the reporter has previously suggested that a new M3 iMac would likely be announced late in the year, so we could see Apple unveil the two machines together, potentially at an October special event.
