Samsung users anticipate the new Samsung Galaxy S24, check expected price and specifications here – The Tech Outlook

Buzz and craze over Samsung phones never end. The company is now prepared to launch the new Samsung Galaxy S24 on October 19, 2022, in India, according to reports. The anticipated phone is expected to start at around Rs 98,990 for the 8GB RAM + 256 GB variant in India.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 is said to possibly run on the Android v12 operating system. A 5000 mAh battery is expected to power the device.
The Samsung smartphone is said to possibly feature a Single camera setup on the rear, comprising 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP cameras. On the other hand, the front camera should be a 32 MP front camera for clicking selfies.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 might come in with a 6.8 inches (17.27 cm) display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 Pixels. It is also likely to process on Octa-core (2.8 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.82 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) which should contribute to seamless performance.
Reportedly the phone will be available in different storage variants.
According to speculations, connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy S24 are WiFi – 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth – v5.2, and 5G supported by the device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G.
The phone should also consist of sensors, which might include a Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, and Gyroscope.
