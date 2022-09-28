Deals: Amazon Discounts 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 to $410 ($119 Off) – MacRumors

Amazon today introduced a new all-time low price on the 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7, now available for $410.00, down from $529.00. The new sale arrives amid ongoing all-time low deals across the GPS and Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 lineup, which we recently covered.

This deal is available only in the Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band, and only Amazon has this price. At $119 off, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the 45mm Cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 7.

In regards to other sales, you can currently get the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 for $329.00 and the 45mm GPS model for $359.00, and both sales represent $70 off original prices. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

