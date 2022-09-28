Verizon iPhone 14 Pro Customers Reporting Cellular Connection Issues – MacRumors

iPhone 14 Pro customers on the Verizon network in the U.S. are reporting issues with slow and unreliable 5G cellular connections and calls randomly dropping.



Several threads on Reddit (1,2,3) and the MacRumors forums chronicle issues faced by Verizon customers and Apple’s latest iPhone. According to user reports, signal strength on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ is unreliable and weak, while other phones, such as last year’s iPhone 13, show no issues.

I think it is something with the new iPhones. My signal is usually 1 to 2 bars at home with a 14 pro, but my brother is on my plan with an iPhone 13 and when he’s over he has all 4 bars. His 13 also gets much better speeds on 5G than I do currently. Hopefully it’s something an iOS update will fix.

In a lengthy Reddit thread, a user reports that they’re experiencing slow 5G speeds on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ on the Verizon network, with at least 100 other comments reporting similar issues.

Is anyone else having major issues with their cellular service on the iPhone 14/14 Pro series? Ever since switching from my iPhone 13 Pro Max, I’ve had nothing but constant issues which include:

– Slow data (at times even when right next to a 5G UW tower)

– Frequent cellular service drops – noticing this happen especially when the phone switches on 5G, but even happens when my phone is on Wi-Fi calling (this is to the point where I cannot reliably use texting for SMS)

Customers have reportedly spent hours over the phone with Verizon customer support and have yet not addressed the issue. Some users have even taken drastic measures to completely restore their iPhones and try the latest iOS 16.1 beta, but have so far been unable to find a solution to the issue.

Similar issues for me, also in Chicago right now. Using new iPhone 14 Pro Max. Frequently, the phone completely loses signal when switching between LTE and 5G and takes a few seconds for it to comeback. Never had this issue with my 12 Pro Max that was also running iOS 16. I submitted a bug report to Apple – hoping it’s a software issue related to the new modems and they can iron it out.

I live in Chicago and have the same problem with cellular service drops. Just switched from an iPhone XS on AT&T to an iPhone 14 Pro on Verizon. I live in the South Loop and the cell service keeps dropping out constantly to the point where I can’t text or use certain apps because I keep losing a connection. When I’m connected the speeds are great, I’ve clocked 5GUW downloads at 2.5 Mbps. But every few minutes my service keeps dropping and reconnecting after 10-15 seconds

I’ve tried resetting network settings and wiping the phone and setting up as new — still same issue. I’ve even tried another entirely new unit (another iPhone 14 Pro Max out of the box) where I’m getting the same issue — I used to work as a Genius at Apple so I’ve made sure to try out all possible solutions on my side 😅

I’m having the same issues in nyc. Just moved from iPhone 13 Pro Max (Verizon) to iPhone 14 Pro Max (Verizon) and seeing significant reception/signal and speed issues. Feels like a massive step back this upgrade. Tempted to send it back to apple and switch to T-Mobile

As a result of the inconsistent signal, users are also reporting that calls sometimes are randomly dropped on iPhone 14 models. MacRumors has reached out to Apple and Verizon for comment.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

How big of an upgrade are Apple’s cheapest mainstream flagship phones?

Apple’s latest Pro phones replace the notch with an innovative “Dynamic Island,” but what else is new compared to last year’s models?

Apple on September 12 released iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7, delivering important fixes for multiple security vulnerabilities, including at least one that has been actively exploited.

Figure out if the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro is the one for you.

Apple’s latest mainstream iPhone models come in two sizes with A15 chip, car crash detection, satellite connectivity, and more. iPhone 14 is available now, while iPhone 14 Plus launches on October 7.

Stage Manager multitasking, new Weather app, Display Zoom, and more.

Apple’s next-generation Mac operating system with Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, and more.

New 14″ and 16″ models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options as the most significant changes.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source