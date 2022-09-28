Home Latest News Did Gautam Gambhir Shade Ms Dhoni’s ‘Oreo Won World Cup’ Comment With...

Did Gautam Gambhir Shade Ms Dhoni’s ‘Oreo Won World Cup’ Comment With His Latest Instagram Video? – LatestLY

By
Julia Martin
-

MS Dhoni is not social media savvy. So, when the Indian cricketing legend went live on Facebook recently, it was natural for everyone to get curious about it. Well, MSD was there to launch a biscuit brand, Oreo and during his FB live as a part of a promotional campaign, he made a statement drawing a connection between Oreo and Team India’s World Cup 2011 victory. Well, it seems like Dhoni’s former teammate and one of the heroes of the 2011 winning team, Gautam Gambhir, is throwing shade at him over this statement. Gautam took to Instagram to share a video playing with his two daughters and three pups, one with the name Oreo. TBH, except for the name “Oreo” and the timing of this IG post, there seems to be no connection, but netizens are convinced it to be a subtle dig at Dhoni. Let’s see some of the reactions in the Twitterverse over this hot topic of discussion. Gautam Gambhir Criticises Culture of ‘Hero Worship’ in Indian Cricket, Urges Not to Create ‘Monsters’ in Dressing Room.
Here’s Gautam Gambhir’s Instagram Video:

 

 

A post shared by Gautam Gambhir (@gautamgambhir55)

Here’s MS Dhoni’s FB Live Video From The Launch:

Netizens React to Dhoni and Gambhir’s Oreo Connection

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user’s social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

source

Previous articleHow 99-year-old publisher Time is leading legacy media into the NFT future – CNBC
Julia Martin
She has been writing columns on consumer gadgets for over 2 years now. Her areas of interest include smartphones, tablets, mobile operating systems and apps. She holds an M.C.S. degree from Texas A&M University.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR