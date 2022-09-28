Did Gautam Gambhir Shade Ms Dhoni’s ‘Oreo Won World Cup’ Comment With His Latest Instagram Video? – LatestLY

MS Dhoni is not social media savvy. So, when the Indian cricketing legend went live on Facebook recently, it was natural for everyone to get curious about it. Well, MSD was there to launch a biscuit brand, Oreo and during his FB live as a part of a promotional campaign, he made a statement drawing a connection between Oreo and Team India’s World Cup 2011 victory. Well, it seems like Dhoni’s former teammate and one of the heroes of the 2011 winning team, Gautam Gambhir, is throwing shade at him over this statement. Gautam took to Instagram to share a video playing with his two daughters and three pups, one with the name Oreo. TBH, except for the name “Oreo” and the timing of this IG post, there seems to be no connection, but netizens are convinced it to be a subtle dig at Dhoni. Let’s see some of the reactions in the Twitterverse over this hot topic of discussion. Gautam Gambhir Criticises Culture of ‘Hero Worship’ in Indian Cricket, Urges Not to Create ‘Monsters’ in Dressing Room.

Here’s Gautam Gambhir’s Instagram Video: