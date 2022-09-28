Fall: Hotstar Special Release Date, Star Cast, Trailer, Plot & More Details – JanBharat Times

OTT giant Disney+Hotstar always brings promising content for its viewers and it has delivered several hit shows like Criminal Justice, Special OPS, Grahan, 9 Hours and many others.

This time the platform has announced its new Hotstar Special series Fall, which is an official Indian Tamil language adaptation of award-winning Canadian mini-series titled Vertige, a six-part series which aired on Series+ in 2012 and was written by Michelle Allen and produced by Productions Pixcom Inc.

The series stars actress Anjali, who is not new to OTT projects, in the lead roles as Divya. She has earlier participated in movies like Balupa, Masala, Geethanjali and Dictator as well as in shows like Navarasa, Jhansi and Bahishkarna etc.

Along with that, the Fall also stars SPB Charan, Sonia Agarwal, Santhosh Pratap, Namita Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay and Poornima Bhagyaraj in key roles.

The series is directed by Siddarth Ramaswamy, who along with directing it, is also serving as the director of photography, whereas Kishan C. Chezhiyan and Ajesh are serving as the editor and music composer, respectively.

Disney+Hotstar on Saturday, September 17, 2022, dropped the first look of the Hotstar Special series. The intriguing first look poster features two images of lead actress Anjali. The first one shows her in intense expressions, lost in some deep thoughts. On the other hand, in the other picture, it seems she is falling down from somewhere.

Disney shared the post with a caption “Trust no one, not even those closest to you”.

Trust no one, not even those closest to you.#HotstarSpecials #Fall, Coming Soon #FallOnHotstar @yoursanjali @charanproducer @Actorsanthosh @sonia_agg @namikay1 @Sastika_R @imrajmohan @siddharthfilmz @ajesh_ashok @circleboxE @rajnarayanan_ @banijayasia @banijaygroup @teamaimpr pic.twitter.com/skWGJH4AOj

— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) September 17, 2022

The series follows a young women Divya who lost her memory 24 hours prior her unsuccessful suicide attempt. It will show how she tries to piece together what really happened only to realise she can trust no one, not even her closest friends and family, as she discovers secrets, lies and unspeakable truth locked deep in her memory.

The makers of the show haven’t yet decided its official release date. We will update the page as soon as they give some new information regarding the show.

